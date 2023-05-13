Diving Into Eury Pérez’s MLB Debut

As I mentioned off of the top, Pérez went right after Jonathan India with a pair of 99 MPH fastballs to kick things off. He was able to get India to softly pop up with a well-located heater that tied him up. As you can see in the clip below, when Pérez elevates his fastball, it’s an uphill battle for hitters to get a good swing off against it.

Since the beginning of last year, Pérez has only surrendered 14 home runs in the minor leagues, but 13 of those came against his fastball. Now, that doesn’t mean his fastball isn’t good; in fact, it’s an easy plus pitch (closer to plus plus) both shape and velocity-wise. He has just missed over the heart of the plate a few too many times, something he got away with plenty at the lower levels. More experienced hitters began to realize the only way to beat Pérez may be to hope he misses middle with a heater and ambush it.

Averaging around 20 inches of induced vertical break, his fastball has a ton of carry, which results in more chase at the top of the zone. In Double-A this season, Pérez racked up a 30% chase rate on his fastball.

Now that I set the scene, Pérez is ahead of Nick Senzel 0-2 after striking him out in his first at-bat. Stallings wants a fastball at the top of the zone (or even above it), but he tugged it down towards the middle. As a result, Senzel laced it down the line for a double.

No Reds batter saw more pitches from Pérez than outfielder Jake Fraley. By his third at-bat, Fraley had already seen 15 pitches from the right-hander, including a 10-pitch battle in the third inning that resulted in a walk. Fraley hunted a first pitch fastball and got one over the heart of the plate.

While Pérez technically only throws a four-seam fastball, the movement profile can differ slightly on a pitch-by-pitch basis; some of them run arm-side, some cut and others remain straighter. This could play into the misses middle earlier in counts, as he is expecting the fastball to run towards the arm-side third of the plate or cut towards the glove side, but the ball doesn’t always do what he wants.