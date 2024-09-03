Ben Joyce is a Bright Spot in a Lost Angels Season

Ben Joyce Has Learned How to Pitch, Not Throw

In 2023, Joyce was a two-pitch – four-seam and slider, pitcher. This season we have seen him add a sinker and a change up he mixes in to lefties. Adding these two pitches has resulted in a lighter use of his four-seamer, cutting the usage almost in half.

However, his four-seamer has improved and with hitters seeing it less, they have struggled to adjust during the at-bat.

Four-Seam Stuff+ Avg. Velocity Avg. Exit Velocity Slugging Whiff% 2023 101 100.9 mph 90.8 mph .310 23.5% 2024 124 102.1 85.7 mph .286 28.9%

Ben Joyce: 105mph, 105mph and 103mph. 😳 pic.twitter.com/mr1a154EVd — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 21, 2024

A fastball of this caliber is going to get you to the big leagues, and likely stick in the big leagues as well. It’s still the pitch we see the most from Joyce, and rightfully so.

But knowing there’s more that can come out of his hand makes hitting that 100+ mph fastball even more difficult. Tunneling the fastball with his sinker and slider makes it nearly impossible to know which you are seeing until it is too late.

Joyce’s sinker has really helped him take a leap this season. A pitch that comes in a 97 mph is, if you will, taking something off while also adding a downward movement. The pitch has graded out at a 101 stuff+ with that downward movement causing an average of -10 degree launch angle. Essentially, if you make contact it is going to be a groundball. This has helped raise his groundball rate from 46.4% last season to a remarkable 59.6% this season.

Ben Joyce, 94.3 mph Splinker and 104.4 mph Fastball, Individual Pitches + Overlay pic.twitter.com/3VnmDMs7HA — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 1, 2024

The slider usage has dropped about five percent from last season, but has still been productive. A 29.6% whiff rate while holding batters to a .214 average. The problem with his slider has been more with commanding it and the pitch sometimes being left in a zone where batter can do more damage. I say that, but the damage has been limited to no extra base hits off the pitch this season, albeit a small sample size.