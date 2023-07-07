Rutschman, Bautista Headline List of First-Time All-Stars

The Midsummer Classic is less than a week away, and this year’s game will feature a myriad of fresh faces (28 to be exact). There are budding stars receiving their first All-Star bids, and most likely not their last. There are also veterans who have elevated their game to another level this season, which has finally allowed them to get an All-Star selection under their belt.

The Baltimore Orioles lead the charge with four players who will be making their first All-Star appearance this season. The Orioles have one of the best records in the American League, and it’s in large part due to their young talent progressing in an impactful way.

Let’s take a look at some new names who will be making their All-Star debut at T-Mobile Park on July 11.

All stats taken prior to play on July 6.

American League

Adley Rutschman – Catcher / Baltimore Orioles – 368 PA, .274/.375/.420, 123 wRC+