MLB Draft: Rocco Maniscalco Reclassifies to 2026, Bolsters Infield Class
The highly-touted shortstop has announced his reclassification into the 2026 draft class.
While the major leagues were fully immersed in the trade deadline, the amateur scene saw a transaction of its own, as highly-touted shortstop Rocco Maniscalco announced his reclassification into the 2026 class, bolstering an already impressive prep infield crop. Prep Baseball Alabama was the first to report the news on Thursday morning.
Hailing from Oxford High in Alabama, Maniscalco ranked amongst the best prep bats in the 2027 class. He’s been a mainstay within the USA Baseball ranks, playing third base in every game with the 15U National Team in 2024. He was one of several 2027s to attend Phase 1 of USA’s 18U National Team Training Camp, though he was not listed on the Phase 2 roster released last week.
He is the second prominent 2027 prospect to reclassify into the 2026 ranks, following Ganesha (CA) High’s Logan Schmidt.
A true switch-hitting prospect, Maniscalco’s offensive output has been trending up for some time. It’s currently hit-over-power and should project that way in professional ball, though he has great bat speed from both sides of the dish and should grow into some more pop as he physically matures.
The contact rates are solid, as he’s direct to the baseball with an adjustable swing plane, plus he seldom chases offerings out of the zone. It’s a mature approach, albeit somewhat passive. He will draw a healthy number of walks.
Both swings are made more for line drives, especially given the flatter plane. Maniscalco does have good strength and twitch in his lower half, though he can get inconsistent with his lower-half usage and leverage. For now, his power will play best to the gaps, and he’ll utilize his above-average speed to steal extra bases.
On the defensive side, there are not many prospects that are better at the “six” than Maniscalco. It’s Billy Carlson-esque. The operation is smooth, buttery, and collected in the dirt. He covers plenty of ground with significant range, allowing him to gobble up groundballs hit in his direction. Add in advanced footwork, soft hands, and a great internal clock, and you’ve got a recipe for success.
Maniscalco has excellent arm strength across the diamond, too. The strengths of the glove will give him a higher floor as a prospect.
One thing to note about Maniscalco’s reclassification is that he is on track to be one of, if not the, youngest player ever drafted. Maniscalco is projected to be 17.2 next July, which is five months younger than Eli Willits was when he reclassified into the 2025 ranks.
In recent years, the youngest prospect of note was current pitcher at North Carolina, Jason DeCaro, who was 17.2 on draft day (and projects to be 20.2 next July as a college junior). The youngest first-rounder ever was Ken Griffey Jr., who was selected first overall in 1987 at just 17.6 years old.
Given the defensive prowess, budding offensive tools, age, and projection, Maniscalco will be coveted heavily by teams during this cycle. He will be featured prominently on Just Baseball’s Top 50 2026 Prep Prospects list when it debuts.