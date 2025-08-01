MLB Draft: Rocco Maniscalco Reclassifies to 2026, Bolsters Infield Class

The contact rates are solid, as he’s direct to the baseball with an adjustable swing plane, plus he seldom chases offerings out of the zone. It’s a mature approach, albeit somewhat passive. He will draw a healthy number of walks.

Both swings are made more for line drives, especially given the flatter plane. Maniscalco does have good strength and twitch in his lower half, though he can get inconsistent with his lower-half usage and leverage. For now, his power will play best to the gaps, and he’ll utilize his above-average speed to steal extra bases.

On the defensive side, there are not many prospects that are better at the “six” than Maniscalco. It’s Billy Carlson-esque. The operation is smooth, buttery, and collected in the dirt. He covers plenty of ground with significant range, allowing him to gobble up groundballs hit in his direction. Add in advanced footwork, soft hands, and a great internal clock, and you’ve got a recipe for success.

Maniscalco has excellent arm strength across the diamond, too. The strengths of the glove will give him a higher floor as a prospect.

One thing to note about Maniscalco’s reclassification is that he is on track to be one of, if not the, youngest player ever drafted. Maniscalco is projected to be 17.2 next July, which is five months younger than Eli Willits was when he reclassified into the 2025 ranks.

In recent years, the youngest prospect of note was current pitcher at North Carolina, Jason DeCaro, who was 17.2 on draft day (and projects to be 20.2 next July as a college junior). The youngest first-rounder ever was Ken Griffey Jr., who was selected first overall in 1987 at just 17.6 years old.