College Baseball News & Notes – Week 11
News from our Top 25, the Player and Pitcher of the Week, a draft spotlight on JB Middleton, and more in this week's college baseball notes.
- College Player and Pitcher of the Week
- Top 25 Weekend News and Notes
- Midweek Upsets to Note
- MLB Draft Spotlight Player
- Other Top MLB Draft Performers
College Player and Pitcher of the Week
Pitcher of the Week – RHP Blake Gillespie, Charlotte
Stats: 9 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 12 K
Player of the Week – OF James Quinn-Irons, George Mason
Stats: 9-for-15, 3B, 3 HR, 11 RBI, 2 BB, 6 SB
Top 25 Weekend News and Notes
#17 Texas A&M vs. #1 Texas is the series of the weekend
There wasn’t a bigger series than the Texas A&M and Texas rivalry this weekend. It was the first time these longtime rivals had met in conference play since 2012.
It’s the matchup everyone has been waiting for since Jim Schlossnagle left Texas A&M after taking them to the College World Series final to become the Texas Head Coach.
Texas swept Texas A&M, but man, every single game was close. Friday night was a 2-1 victory, Saturday was a 3-2 victory, and Sunday was a 6-5 victory for the Longhorns.
Friday night’s win came thanks to a strong start from Ruger Riojas and a clutch hitting from Tommy Farmer IV. Riojas threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings to pick up his eighth win, while Dylan Volantis slammed the door with five strikeouts to lock down the save.
Jayden Duplantier got Texas on the board with an RBI double in the third, and Farmer’s first career home run in the seventh gave the Longhorns just enough breathing room.
Saturday was more of the same as Texas clinched its 13th straight conference series win and continued its dominant run through the SEC.
Left-hander Luke Harrison turned in six strong innings, and the bullpen duo of Thomas Burns and Dylan Volantis shut the door, with Volantis recording the final two outs to seal Texas’ first series win over the Aggies in 15 years.
Ethan Mendoza led the way at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a late RBI double to power the offense.
With the win, the Longhorns improved to 18-2 in SEC play, becoming just the fourth team to start that strong since the league expanded its schedule in 1996.
Texas battled back twice on Sunday afternoon to take down Texas A&M and finish off a sweep in front of a fired-up crowd at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Adrian Rodriguez led the charge with three hits, including a clutch go-ahead homer in the eighth, helping the Longhorns complete their first sweep of the Aggies since 2010.
Grayson Saunier picked up his first win at Texas, and Max Grubbs closed it out with a game-ending double play on just four pitches. Veteran Andre Duplantier II also came up big out of the bullpen, throwing a season-long 5 2/3 innings to keep Texas within striking distance.
The Longhorns’ offense chipped away, with Rodriguez and Ethan Mendoza tying things up in the third before Rylan Galvan delivered a two-run single in the sixth to help Texas pull off its 18th comeback win of the season.
It’s easy to see why Texas is the consensus number one team in the nation. They are extremely well-coached and just always find ways to win.
#16 Oregon takes the rivalry series from #7 Oregon State
Nothing beats an in-state rivalry, and the matchup between Oregon and Oregon State was the second biggest in-state rivalry of the weekend.
The Oregon Ducks took down their higher-ranked in-state foe in the first two games of the series, winning 4-2 on Friday and dominating them in a 13-1 victory on Saturday.
In front of a sold-out crowd at PK Park, Oregon leaned on strong performances across the board to take game one of the rivalry series.
Grayson Grinsell continued his Friday night dominance with a gritty seven-inning outing, while Mason Neville and Jacob Walsh each delivered big home runs to power the offense.
Ryan Cooney came through with the go-ahead two-run double, helped by aggressive baserunning and smart coaching decisions.
The Ducks’ bullpen, a recent sore spot, locked things down late behind Ian Umlandt, Cole Stokes, and Seth Mattox, sealing a much-needed win that showcased the team’s potential when all the pieces click.
Game two was more of the same dominance from Mason Neville and the Ducks. Oregon dominated from start to finish, crushing Oregon State 13-1 to clinch the series at a packed PK Park.
Collin Clarke set the tone with six strong innings, allowing just one run while the Ducks’ offense exploded for four home runs, including two-run shots from Mason Neville, Dominic Hellman, Jacob Walsh, and Maddox Molony.
Neville, who hit his 21st homer of the season, praised the lineup’s ability to apply pressure, saying, “I feel like our 1, 2, 3 is pretty special… we have the chance to really do some big things this year.”
Oregon’s consistent offense, opportunistic baserunning, and aggressive mentality overwhelmed the Beavers, resulting in the Ducks’ largest margin of victory over OSU since 1972.
Oregon secured the series sweep on Sunday with a 3-2 win. Just a massive performance for the Ducks. They head to Corvallis on Tuesday to wrap up their games against Oregon State.
NC State shocks #2 Clemson, carrying out a series sweep
Whoa, buddy, talk about a statement series win. Tyler Jennings discussed how NC State was bouncing back on our latest episode of On The Clock, and they certainly showcased their talent this past weekend.
NC State started by making a major statement Thursday night, handing No. 2 Clemson its first series-opening loss of the season with a 14-4 run-rule victory in front of a packed Doak Field.
Brayden Fraasman led the charge, going 5-for-5 with two home runs and seven RBIs in a historic performance, while freshman Anderson Nance dominated out of the bullpen with four shutout innings and seven strikeouts.
The Wolfpack offense stayed relentless, recording multiple runs in each of the first six innings and piling up 11 runs off Clemson ace Aidan Knaak. Fraasman said after the game that NC State “fed off each other” at the plate, as seven different starters had multi-hit nights.
With the win, NC State beat Clemson as a No. 2 team for the second straight season and rolled to its 11th run-rule victory of the year, setting the tone for the rest of the series.
NC State kept the momentum rolling Friday night, clinching the series over No. 2 Clemson with an 8-3 win behind a career performance from Heath Andrews and another big night at the plate.
Andrews struck out a career-high nine over six strong innings, working out of multiple jams to keep the Tigers at bay, while Andrew Shaffner closed it out with a three-inning save.
Brayden Fraasman stayed red-hot, collecting three more hits, and Josh Hogue and Alex Sosa delivered key home runs to power the offense.
After stranding early chances, the Wolfpack broke through in the fourth and never looked back, out-hitting Clemson 13-8 and handing the Tigers their first series loss of the season.
It was more of the same in game three as the Wolfpack finished the sweep of Clemson with a 4-1 victory on Saturday. Just a massive series win and huge blow to Clemson, who hit their highest in our ranks coming in at #2 before the weekend.
Virginia takes the series from a struggling #19 Georgia Tech squad
It’s good to see Virginia appearing to get back on track, as they win a crucial road series against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
The series opener was all offense, as Virginia’s bats combined for sixteen total hits throughout the evening. Trailing 3-2 entering the fourth frame, the Cavaliers exploded for a seven-run inning, followed up with two more in the fifth.
Leadoff man Aidan Teel set the tone, finishing with a 2-for-4 line including a home run and 3 RBI. Freshman James Nunnalee continued to swing a hot stick, going 4-for-4 with a homer, a double, and three runs driven in.
Though Jay Woolfolk didn’t have his best start, the bullpen following did very well, minimizing opportunities for Georgia Tech to come back and capitalize. Kevin Jaxel did most of the heavy lifting, tossing 2.1 innings, allowing one run with two punchouts.
Left-hander Matt Lanzendorfer came on to record the final two outs, sealing a 12-9 Friday night victory for Virginia.
Moving into game two, the offense continued to roll as all nine hitters in the lineup collected at least one base knock. Eric Becker, Henry Ford, and Harrison Didawick each belted a round-tripper, accounting for all of Virginia’s run production in their 6-5 win.
On the bump, Bradley Hodges was nails for the Cavaliers. The left-hander delivered seven masterful innings, surrendering just two hits and one run while racking up seven strikeouts. Hodges has been the big bright spot for Virginia’s pitching staff, lowering his ERA to 1.21.
Though getting walked off in 10 innings on Sunday, Virginia is playing much better baseball. They’ve won four out of their last five games, with their offense scoring nearly 10 runs a game in that span. That said, they still have a lot of work to do if they aspire to play baseball in June. The schedule is appealing, though, as their next seven games are at home.
It’s go time for the Cavaliers, so expect them to continue playing like it’s their last together, because soon it very well could be.
#21 Ole Miss stays hot and takes down #8 Vanderbilt
The Rebels and Swayze continue to rock and roll in the SEC, as they take the series against the traveling Commodores.
In game one, Ole Miss drew first blood early against JD Thompson, thanks to a solo shot by freshman Hayden Federico in the first inning.
After Vanderbilt tied it with an RBI sac fly, Ole Miss answered in the fifth with four runs. Luke Hill led off the rally with a solo homer to put the Rebels back in front, followed by an RBI single from Will Furniss and two wild pitches.
The Rebels added another three runs in the eighth, thanks to a fielding error and a two-run shot by veteran Judd Utermark.
That was all starter Hunter Elliott needed, pitching five innings, allowing one run, two hits, and punching out six.
The Rebels’ bullpen was just as dominant, with Mason Morris throwing 2.1 scoreless innings and recording five strikeouts. At the same time, Will McCausland closed out the game by retiring the final five batters without allowing a hit.
A strong showing by the Ole Miss Rebels on Friday in all phases, as they outplayed Vanderbilt by a score of 8-3.
As for Saturday’s matchup, the Rebels continued their dominance at the dish.
Outfielder Isaac Humphrey drove in the first run, kind of, as he got plunked with the bases loaded. Catcher Austin Fawley followed up next with a two-run single, setting the stage for the swing of the day from Ryan Moerman—a three-run blast capping off a six-run fourth inning.
Judd Utermark smashed his second home run of the weekend in the fifth, providing another insurance run and extending their lead to 7-1.
The Rebels’ pitching was nails once again. Riley Maddux was electric to start, pitching seven innings on just 88 pitches, giving up only four hits and one run. The bullpen for Ole Miss didn’t allow a run in the final two innings, allowing the Rebels to secure the series and clinch a 7-1 victory on Saturday.
Ole Miss is now 12-9 in SEC play and has put themselves into the Top 20 for RPI, holding a Top 10 strength of schedule too. It’s been an outstanding season for Mike Bianco and company, who will look to keep the momentum going this weekend in Norman against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Florida takes the series against #3 Arkansas
It’s never say die with this Florida Gators squad, as they continue their late surge to win games with their backs against the wall.
The series opener was must-see television, with Liam Peterson on the bump against Arkansas ace Zach Root. Peterson was unreal for Florida, going six innings and striking out a season high 13 Razorbacks!
The offense stepped up as well, with timely hitting proving to be the difference. Trailing 2-0 in the third, Florida started to chip away, aided by a throwing error. In the fourth inning, outfielder Blake Cyr delivered an RBI single to tie the game.
In the next inning, Brendan Lawson delivered a clutch RBI single to put Florida ahead, and Luke Heyman followed up next, blasting a three-run homer to extend the Gators’ lead.
Right-hander Jake Clemente was nails in closing out game one, pitching the final 2.2 innings, retiring the minimum, and striking out three in a 6-4 game one victory.
After dropping game two 7-0, it came down to the rubber match and arguably a must-win for Florida to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Though the Gators scored first thanks to a Blake Cyr double, they allowed a five-spot in the second inning to Arkansas. That said, the offense refused to roll over and quit.
Florida’s starting lineup collected at least one base hit, and twelve in total. Leadoff hitter Bobby Boser was the primary catalyst, going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI. Freshman Brendan Lawson continues to shine, finishing with a 2-for-4 slashline with a double, a walk, and an RBI.
With a subpar start on the mound, Florida’s bullpen locked in. Alex Philpott was first in relief, going 2.2 innings, allowing one hit and one run. Jake Clemente entered again to close out the final three innings, keeping Arkansas scoreless and striking out four.
A tough and gritty 9-5 victory for the Gators, who have now won seven of their last nine conference games.
As for Arkansas, that’s now three straight losing weekends and three straight losses on Sundays. Though they’re still in a great position to host a Fayetteville regional, it’s been a tough go as of late for the Razorbacks.
Florida will now play their next two conference series on the road, as they’ll play South Carolina first. Like others, Florida has more work to do to play postseason baseball, though they’re a team others would rather not face right now. Don’t cross off the Gators yet!
#6 LSU takes the series from #5 Tennessee
After an embarrassing mercy rule loss to Northwestern State, LSU has refound its groove, taking the series against the traveling Volunteers.
Friday night’s game was absolute cinema, as both Liam Doyle and Kade Anderson went back and forth in a primetime pitcher’s duel. Anderson’s final line was pure dominance—7.1 innings of two-run baseball, racking up 11 strikeouts on 114 pitches!
LSU’s offense was quiet for the first eight innings, but boy did they light it up in the final frame.
After two errors and a walk to load the bases, LSU called for a pinch hitter in Dalton Beck. Beck responded in a HUGE way, obliterating a baseball up the middle to score two, cutting the deficit to one.
Down to their final out, freshman superstar Derek Curiel stepped up. Unfazed with two strikes, Curiel delivered an RBI single to tie the game and keep LSU alive, while extending his on-base streak to 43 games!
Up next was slugger Jared Jones, and again with two strikes, called game with a 452-foot walk-off three-run blast to defeat Tennessee in the series opener by a 6-3 score.
After LSU dropped game two, the series came down to a critical rubber match.
Derek Curiel arguably had his best game as an LSU Tiger, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, a solo shot, and 5 RBI! Jake Brown also had a good day at the dish, smashing a three-run blast to extend LSU’s early lead.
It appears the Tigers may have found their Sunday starter for the future as well, with freshman Casan Evans making his first collegiate start. Evans was absolutely electric, going six strong innings, allowing only two runs and punching out six.
Standout reliever Zac Cowan took over for Evans and tossed two scoreless innings, allowing a golden opportunity for the LSU offense to finish the game early.
In the bottom of the eighth, catcher Luis Hernandez roped a walk-off double that drove in two runs, sealing a 12-2 mercy rule victory and a series win over Tennessee.
With this series win, LSU improves to 14-7 in SEC play and an impressive 27-4 at home. However, the road ahead doesn’t get any easier, as they’ll head to College Station this weekend for a primetime showdown against Texas A&M, with both teams fighting for different stakes.
#25 Louisville stuns #4 Florida State
It feels like all teams in the ACC have been hot and cold this year, and Florida State proves they are no exception.
It looked at first like Florida State was going to walk into Louisville and take the series pretty easily. Florida State came out swinging on Friday night, blasting five home runs and riding a dominant start from Jamie Arnold to a 10-2 win over Louisville at Jim Patterson Stadium.
After a two-hour rain delay, the Seminoles wasted no time, scoring four runs in the first, highlighted by a three-run inside-the-park homer from Myles Bailey and a solo shot from Drew Faurot.
Arnold was nearly untouchable, striking out a season-high 11 over a career-long 7.2 innings while giving up just two runs on six hits.
Faurot and Alex Lodise each tallied three hits and homered, while Cal Fisher and Brody DeLamielleure also went deep to fuel a 13-hit night for FSU. With the win, Florida State extended its winning streak to six games.
After that, though, the series belonged to Louisville. And speed was the name of the game for the Cardinals.
Louisville made history stealing a program-record 14 bases on the way to a 9-4 comeback win. After falling behind early, the Cardinals erupted in the second half, using big hits from Jake Munroe, Eddie King Jr., and Michael Lippe to erase a four-run deficit and take control.
Lucas Moore and Zion Rose each swiped four bags to lead the record-setting effort, while Moore also chipped in three hits and an RBI. Justin West and Jake Schweitzer combined for 4.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, with Schweitzer picking up the win.
Louisville capped off the series by absolutely destroying and ten-run ruling Florida State 14-2 in seven innings in game three. A massive statement series win for Louisville, who are now 30-13 overall and 12-9 in the ACC.
Texas Tech finds a way to take the series from #12 Arizona
Perhaps the upset of the weekend, the Texas Tech Red Raiders stunned the Arizona Wildcats in Lubbock.
Recapping game one, Texas Tech’s offense was firing on all cylinders. The Red Raiders mashed the ball all over the park, collecting thirteen total hits, including six for extra bases.
Leadoff man Tracer Lopez had an incredible day, going 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, and a walk. Peyton Schulze stood out as well, finishing with a 2-for-4 line with a double and two RBI of his own.
Mac Hauer got the game one nod for Texas Tech, and man, was he outstanding! He tossed six innings of one-run baseball, allowing just four hits on the day. The bullpen was just as dominant, with Jack Cebert and JT Drake combining for three shutout innings of one-hit ball.
The Red Raiders played fantastically in all phases in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader, blowing by Arizona and winning 12-3.
As for game three to take the series, the Red Raider offense simply refused to slow down.
Fifteen hits were had by Texas Tech, including five doubles from five different players. Outfielder Logan Hughes turned up, going 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, and 3 RBI. Damien Bravo also had a great game, finishing with a 3-for-4 slashline with a double and driving in two.
It wasn’t a sexy start by Zane Petty, but he provided quality length for the Red Raiders, pitching 4.1 innings and allowing two runs while striking out four. Jack Cebert came out of the bullpen and was efficient again, tossing 3.1 innings of one-run ball with three punchouts. Lukas Pirko closed it out for Texas Tech, notching the final four outs without allowing a hit.
Again, another great day for the Texas Tech offense with the pitching providing quality work, as they take game three and the series by a 9-3 score.
Sure, it’s been a disappointing season for Tim Tadlock and Texas Tech, but this is absolutely what they needed as the regular season wraps up. They’re in store for a hefty week though, as the Red Raiders will host UTRGV for a double-midweek and travel to Morgantown to face a tough West Virginia program this coming weekend.
Midweek Upsets to Note
Tons of midweek upsets this week, including a massive dominating performance by Kentucky over Louisville and Portland sweeping the midweek series games over Oregon. Here is the complete list of upsets and games to note:
- Penn State beats #14 West Virginia 3-2
- College of Charleston beats #20 Coastal Carolina 4-2
- Kentucky beats #25 Louisville 17-5
- Middle Tennessee beats #8 Vanderbilt 5-3
- Oral Roberts beats #13 Oklahoma 5-3
- Northwestern State ten-run rules #6 LSU 13-3
- #23 UC Irvine beats#18 UCLA 5-3
- Portland beats #16 Oregon 10-9
Draft Watch: Who’s Making Waves?
2025 Draft Spotlight Player of the Week
RHP JB Middleton, Southern Miss
Season Stats: 1.92 ERA, 70.1 IP, 19/82 BB/K ratio, 0.853 WHIP
After spending two seasons in the Southern Miss bullpen, Middleton has put together a career year for the Golden Eagles in the Friday night role, solidifying his status as a Day 1 prospect in the process. His outing against Appalachian State was a statement, recording a complete game four-hitter with eight strikeouts.
Middleton relies heavily upon his fastball/slider combination, but he sequences his pitch mix very well and throws plenty of strikes. It’s two distinct fastball shapes: a cut/ride four-seamer with good carry and a two-seam variation with running life and slight sink. This helps Middleton get plenty of ground balls, and he’ll find success on the top rail, but it’s his slider that grabs the headlines.
It’s a dynamic pitch with late bite, depth, and some sweep in the 85-88 MPH range. He’ll manipulate the shape a bit, flashing a cutter at times and a “mini-sweeper” at others, but it misses bats at a high clip, and he’s comfortable stealing strikes with it. He’ll flash a tumbling change later in outings for a change of pace, though there’s good upside with the offering.
He’ll likely need a development fit to tap into the upside he possesses, especially if he can add a sweeper, but his development in 2025 is a great story. He’s pitched his way into the top 100 picks, and he may wind up as a second-rounder when all is said and done.
Other Top MLB Draft Performers
|Pitcher
|Stats
|RHP Blake Gillespie, Charlotte
|9 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 12 K
|LHP Liam Doyle, Tennessee
|6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 K
|RHP Zane Taylor, UNC-Wilmington
|7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
|LHP Caleb Leys, Maine
|7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K
|LHP Jamie Arnold, Florida State
|7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 11 K
|RHP Caden Aoki, USC
|9 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K
|LHP Bradley Hodges, Virginia
|7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K
|LHP Ben Jacobs, Arizona State
|7 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 11 K
|LHP Kade Anderson, LSU
|7.1 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 11 K
|RHP JB Middleton, Southern Miss
|9 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K
|RHP Jake Knapp, North Carolina
|6.1 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 8 K
|RHP Aiven Cabral, Northeastern
|6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K
|RHP Leighon Finley, Georgia
|5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
|RHP Riley Quick, Alabama
|5.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
|RHP Anthony Eyanson, LSU
|5.2 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 8 K
|RHP Callan Fang, Harvard
|6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 12 K
|Hitter
|Stats
|1B Zach Yorke, Grand Canyon
|8-for-16, 3 2B, 3B, HR, 4 RBI
|OF Nick Dumesnil, Cal Baptist
|10-for-19, 2B, 2 HR, 8 RBI, 2 BB, 2 SB
|OF Kien Vu, Arizona State
|6-for-15, 2B, 3 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 2 SB
|3B Andrew Fischer, Tennessee
|7-for-15, 3 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 4 BB
|OF Will Hodo, Alabama
|5-for-11, 4 HR, 10 RBI, 4 BB, 2 HBP
|OF Nolan Schubart, Oklahoma State
|6-for-16, 3 HR, 6 RBI, 3 BB
|UTL Mitch Voit, Michigan
|5-for-14, 1 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 3 BB, 2 SB
|1B Jacob Walsh, Oregon
|5-for-13, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 5 BB, SB
|SS Alex Lodise, Florida State
|8-for-16, 3 2B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, BB
|OF James Quinn-Irons, George Mason
|9-for-15, 3B, 3 HR, 11 RBI, 2 BB, 6 SB
Just Released: New Interviews, Reports, & Rankings
Articles
- MLB Draft
- Interview with Oregon outfielder Mason Neville by Jared Perkins
- MLB Draft Scouting Notebook: Oregon, Maryland, Georgetown by Jared Perkins
- 2025 MLB Draft Scouting Report – LHP Jamie Arnold by Tyler Jennings
What’s Ahead
Upcoming Games & Draft Watch
- Midweeks
- George Mason vs. #9 North Carolina (Tuesday)
- #16 Oregon vs. #7 Oregon State (Tuesday)
- Weekend Series
- #1 Texas vs. # Arkansas (Thursday-Saturday)
- #2 Clemson vs. #4 Florida State (Friday-Sunday)
- #11 Auburn vs. #5 Tennessee (Friday-Sunday)
- #15 Alabama vs. #8 Vanderbilt (Friday-Sunday)
- #6 LSU vs. #17 Texas A&M (Friday-Sunday)
- #21 Ole Miss vs.#23 Oklahoma (Friday-Sunday)
- #22 TCU vs. #12 Arizona (Friday-Sunday)
Connect with On The Clock for all the latest college baseball and MLB Draft news, analysis, interviews, scouting reports, and more! Follow us for all the latest updates!
YouTube Channel: Ontheclock291
X Handle: OnTheClock_1
Instagram Handle: Ontheclock1