College Baseball News & Notes – Week 11

After LSU dropped game two, the series came down to a critical rubber match.

Derek Curiel arguably had his best game as an LSU Tiger, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, a solo shot, and 5 RBI! Jake Brown also had a good day at the dish, smashing a three-run blast to extend LSU’s early lead.

It appears the Tigers may have found their Sunday starter for the future as well, with freshman Casan Evans making his first collegiate start. Evans was absolutely electric, going six strong innings, allowing only two runs and punching out six.

Standout reliever Zac Cowan took over for Evans and tossed two scoreless innings, allowing a golden opportunity for the LSU offense to finish the game early.

In the bottom of the eighth, catcher Luis Hernandez roped a walk-off double that drove in two runs, sealing a 12-2 mercy rule victory and a series win over Tennessee.

With this series win, LSU improves to 14-7 in SEC play and an impressive 27-4 at home. However, the road ahead doesn’t get any easier, as they’ll head to College Station this weekend for a primetime showdown against Texas A&M, with both teams fighting for different stakes.

#25 Louisville stuns #4 Florida State

It feels like all teams in the ACC have been hot and cold this year, and Florida State proves they are no exception.

It looked at first like Florida State was going to walk into Louisville and take the series pretty easily. Florida State came out swinging on Friday night, blasting five home runs and riding a dominant start from Jamie Arnold to a 10-2 win over Louisville at Jim Patterson Stadium.



After a two-hour rain delay, the Seminoles wasted no time, scoring four runs in the first, highlighted by a three-run inside-the-park homer from Myles Bailey and a solo shot from Drew Faurot.



Arnold was nearly untouchable, striking out a season-high 11 over a career-long 7.2 innings while giving up just two runs on six hits.



Faurot and Alex Lodise each tallied three hits and homered, while Cal Fisher and Brody DeLamielleure also went deep to fuel a 13-hit night for FSU. With the win, Florida State extended its winning streak to six games.

After that, though, the series belonged to Louisville. And speed was the name of the game for the Cardinals.



Louisville made history stealing a program-record 14 bases on the way to a 9-4 comeback win. After falling behind early, the Cardinals erupted in the second half, using big hits from Jake Munroe, Eddie King Jr., and Michael Lippe to erase a four-run deficit and take control.

Lucas Moore and Zion Rose each swiped four bags to lead the record-setting effort, while Moore also chipped in three hits and an RBI. Justin West and Jake Schweitzer combined for 4.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, with Schweitzer picking up the win.

Louisville capped off the series by absolutely destroying and ten-run ruling Florida State 14-2 in seven innings in game three. A massive statement series win for Louisville, who are now 30-13 overall and 12-9 in the ACC.

Texas Tech finds a way to take the series from #12 Arizona

Perhaps the upset of the weekend, the Texas Tech Red Raiders stunned the Arizona Wildcats in Lubbock.

Recapping game one, Texas Tech’s offense was firing on all cylinders. The Red Raiders mashed the ball all over the park, collecting thirteen total hits, including six for extra bases.

Leadoff man Tracer Lopez had an incredible day, going 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, and a walk. Peyton Schulze stood out as well, finishing with a 2-for-4 line with a double and two RBI of his own.

Mac Hauer got the game one nod for Texas Tech, and man, was he outstanding! He tossed six innings of one-run baseball, allowing just four hits on the day. The bullpen was just as dominant, with Jack Cebert and JT Drake combining for three shutout innings of one-hit ball.

The Red Raiders played fantastically in all phases in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader, blowing by Arizona and winning 12-3.

As for game three to take the series, the Red Raider offense simply refused to slow down.

Fifteen hits were had by Texas Tech, including five doubles from five different players. Outfielder Logan Hughes turned up, going 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, and 3 RBI. Damien Bravo also had a great game, finishing with a 3-for-4 slashline with a double and driving in two.

It wasn’t a sexy start by Zane Petty, but he provided quality length for the Red Raiders, pitching 4.1 innings and allowing two runs while striking out four. Jack Cebert came out of the bullpen and was efficient again, tossing 3.1 innings of one-run ball with three punchouts. Lukas Pirko closed it out for Texas Tech, notching the final four outs without allowing a hit.

Again, another great day for the Texas Tech offense with the pitching providing quality work, as they take game three and the series by a 9-3 score.

Sure, it’s been a disappointing season for Tim Tadlock and Texas Tech, but this is absolutely what they needed as the regular season wraps up. They’re in store for a hefty week though, as the Red Raiders will host UTRGV for a double-midweek and travel to Morgantown to face a tough West Virginia program this coming weekend.

Midweek Upsets to Note

Tons of midweek upsets this week, including a massive dominating performance by Kentucky over Louisville and Portland sweeping the midweek series games over Oregon. Here is the complete list of upsets and games to note:

Penn State beats #14 West Virginia 3-2

College of Charleston beats #20 Coastal Carolina 4-2

Kentucky beats #25 Louisville 17-5

Middle Tennessee beats #8 Vanderbilt 5-3

Oral Roberts beats #13 Oklahoma 5-3

Northwestern State ten-run rules #6 LSU 13-3

#23 UC Irvine beats#18 UCLA 5-3

Portland beats #16 Oregon 10-9

Draft Watch: Who’s Making Waves?

2025 Draft Spotlight Player of the Week

RHP JB Middleton, Southern Miss

Season Stats: 1.92 ERA, 70.1 IP, 19/82 BB/K ratio, 0.853 WHIP

After spending two seasons in the Southern Miss bullpen, Middleton has put together a career year for the Golden Eagles in the Friday night role, solidifying his status as a Day 1 prospect in the process. His outing against Appalachian State was a statement, recording a complete game four-hitter with eight strikeouts.

Middleton relies heavily upon his fastball/slider combination, but he sequences his pitch mix very well and throws plenty of strikes. It’s two distinct fastball shapes: a cut/ride four-seamer with good carry and a two-seam variation with running life and slight sink. This helps Middleton get plenty of ground balls, and he’ll find success on the top rail, but it’s his slider that grabs the headlines.

It’s a dynamic pitch with late bite, depth, and some sweep in the 85-88 MPH range. He’ll manipulate the shape a bit, flashing a cutter at times and a “mini-sweeper” at others, but it misses bats at a high clip, and he’s comfortable stealing strikes with it. He’ll flash a tumbling change later in outings for a change of pace, though there’s good upside with the offering.

He’ll likely need a development fit to tap into the upside he possesses, especially if he can add a sweeper, but his development in 2025 is a great story. He’s pitched his way into the top 100 picks, and he may wind up as a second-rounder when all is said and done.

Other Top MLB Draft Performers

Pitcher Stats RHP Blake Gillespie, Charlotte 9 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 12 K LHP Liam Doyle, Tennessee 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 K RHP Zane Taylor, UNC-Wilmington 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K LHP Caleb Leys, Maine 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K LHP Jamie Arnold, Florida State 7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 11 K RHP Caden Aoki, USC 9 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K LHP Bradley Hodges, Virginia 7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K LHP Ben Jacobs, Arizona State 7 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 11 K LHP Kade Anderson, LSU 7.1 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 11 K RHP JB Middleton, Southern Miss 9 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K RHP Jake Knapp, North Carolina 6.1 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 8 K RHP Aiven Cabral, Northeastern 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K RHP Leighon Finley, Georgia 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K RHP Riley Quick, Alabama 5.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K RHP Anthony Eyanson, LSU 5.2 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 8 K RHP Callan Fang, Harvard 6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 12 K

Hitter Stats 1B Zach Yorke, Grand Canyon 8-for-16, 3 2B, 3B, HR, 4 RBI OF Nick Dumesnil, Cal Baptist 10-for-19, 2B, 2 HR, 8 RBI, 2 BB, 2 SB OF Kien Vu, Arizona State 6-for-15, 2B, 3 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 2 SB 3B Andrew Fischer, Tennessee 7-for-15, 3 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 4 BB OF Will Hodo, Alabama 5-for-11, 4 HR, 10 RBI, 4 BB, 2 HBP OF Nolan Schubart, Oklahoma State 6-for-16, 3 HR, 6 RBI, 3 BB UTL Mitch Voit, Michigan 5-for-14, 1 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 3 BB, 2 SB 1B Jacob Walsh, Oregon 5-for-13, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 5 BB, SB SS Alex Lodise, Florida State 8-for-16, 3 2B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, BB OF James Quinn-Irons, George Mason 9-for-15, 3B, 3 HR, 11 RBI, 2 BB, 6 SB

Just Released: New Interviews, Reports, & Rankings

Articles

What’s Ahead

Upcoming Games & Draft Watch

Midweeks George Mason vs. #9 North Carolina (Tuesday) #16 Oregon vs. #7 Oregon State (Tuesday)

Weekend Series #1 Texas vs. # Arkansas (Thursday-Saturday) #2 Clemson vs. #4 Florida State (Friday-Sunday) #11 Auburn vs. #5 Tennessee (Friday-Sunday) #15 Alabama vs. #8 Vanderbilt (Friday-Sunday) #6 LSU vs. #17 Texas A&M (Friday-Sunday) #21 Ole Miss vs.#23 Oklahoma (Friday-Sunday) #22 TCU vs. #12 Arizona (Friday-Sunday)



