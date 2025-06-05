2025 NCAA Super Regional Preview: West Virginia vs. LSU

Series Overview

West Virginia Mountaineers

Overall: 44-14

Conference: 19-9

RPI: 26

SOS: 93

#4 LSU Tigers

Overall: 46-15

Conference: 19-11

RPI: 14

SOS: 41

You have a West Virginia team that has caught fire vs. a juggernaut in LSU. This is the Super Regional we predicted, and there isn’t much shock to this one. West Virginia will be looking to prove the haters wrong and showcase that this team is talented regardless of the strength of schedule.

As for LSU, they’ll be looking to make their second College World Series trip in three years in Jay Johnson’s fourth season as Head Coach. There isn’t much to say that we don’t already know about this Tigers team.

Team Strengths & Weaknesses

West Virginia Mountaineers

Are the Mountaineers the sexiest team on paper? No. Do they do everything right in a well-balanced way? Yes.

This is a team that has ranked in the top 60s in basically every category. Now, you could say that’s because they had such an easy schedule, but regardless, it is still impressive, and it is what has made this West Virginia team somewhat interesting.