2025 MLB Draft Prospect Gavin Fien on Confidence, Consistency, and Chasing Greatness

In the latest episode of On the Clock, one of the top high school prospects in the country for the 2025 MLB Draft, Gavin Fien, sat down with us to talk about his rise in the amateur ranks and what lies ahead.

The California native and Texas commit described himself as someone who simply loves to compete. “I just like to go out there and compete — love hitting and stuff. That’s kind of my thing,” he said.

Off the field, Fien keeps it low-key, hanging out with friends, playing golf, and enjoying the Southern California lifestyle.

As for his college commitment, the draw of SEC baseball and a connection with Troy Tulowitzki helped seal the deal. “That dog baseball, high-level atmosphere, it really attracted me,” he said. “And Tulo was a big part of that. Just seeing him as a mentor meant a lot.”