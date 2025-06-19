2025 MLB Draft Prospect Gavin Fien on Confidence, Consistency, and Chasing Greatness
One of the top high school draft prospects in the country joins On the Clock to discuss his rise in the amateur ranks and what lies ahead.
In the latest episode of On the Clock, one of the top high school prospects in the country for the 2025 MLB Draft, Gavin Fien, sat down with us to talk about his rise in the amateur ranks and what lies ahead.
The California native and Texas commit described himself as someone who simply loves to compete. “I just like to go out there and compete — love hitting and stuff. That’s kind of my thing,” he said.
Off the field, Fien keeps it low-key, hanging out with friends, playing golf, and enjoying the Southern California lifestyle.
As for his college commitment, the draw of SEC baseball and a connection with Troy Tulowitzki helped seal the deal. “That dog baseball, high-level atmosphere, it really attracted me,” he said. “And Tulo was a big part of that. Just seeing him as a mentor meant a lot.”
Fien pointed to his time with Team USA as a major confidence boost, a moment when he realized he could hang with the best in the country. “I always knew I was solid, but that summer really showed me I could compete at that level,” he said.
Playing under former big leaguers like Brad Penny gave him a firsthand look at how professionals approach the game.
He also leaned on his older brother, now in the A’s system, for insight into the daily grind of pro ball. “Seeing how committed he is to his routine, the warm-up, the recovery, the day-to-day, that really stuck with me,” Fien said.
This spring wasn’t without its bumps. Fien battled through a midseason slump before finishing strong.
“I got out of sync mechanically and it led to some bad habits, but I figured it out and ended the year hitting the way I know I can,” he said.
As the 2025 MLB Draft approaches, Gavin Fien continues to check all the boxes… mature approach, elite tools, and a grounded perspective that is well-above his age. Fien has shown the kind of mindset and adaptability teams look for in a top pick. He’s one to watch closely.
Apple: Listen here!
Spotify: Listen here!