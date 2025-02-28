The Top 10 Rookies for Fantasy Baseball in 2025
These young guns offer uber upside for your fantasy squads.
Back in 2022, we witnessed Julio Rodríguez dominate in his first season. In 2023, we saw the same from Corbin Carroll. Then 2024 came, and we saw Paul Skenes display his wicked talent. But the majority of rookies do not perform like these guys did, making me question whether or not to focus on rookies when it comes to fantasy.
To put it simply, rookies are a risk. They typically don’t have the experience or at-bats to make a significant impact in the way of production. The percentage of players who come up and have immediate success is low. Plus, some of them won’t even start the year in the majors, even with the amount of hype they do have.
However, if any of these rookies perform like we know they can, you’ve found immediate gold in the back of your fantasy drafts. In redraft leagues, all of these names are very cheap with huge upside, so evaluation is key to picking which ones you trust the most and who you think will receive the most playing time.
Let’s dive in!
10. Jordan Lawlar – #343 – Arizona Diamondbacks
Playing Time Outlook: General manager Mike Hazen has suggested that Lawlar will need to get some Triple-A reps before being called up as a result of not playing much at all in 2024. Even when he is ready, shortstop and third base are blocked by Geraldo Perdomo and Eugenio Suárez.
Lawlar could potentially play in the outfield, but I’m skeptical about the number of at-bats he gets at the start of the year. Yet, I could see an August call-up, which could really help fantasy rosters at the critical point in the season when playoff pushes are being made.
Background: Lawlar is facing some prospect fatigue, but he’s had a bit of injury unluckiness so far. He was stalled in 2024 due to being out most of the season, though when he came back and played in the PCL, the results were outstanding: a .367/.439/.592 line in 12 games. Small sample or not, I love the cheap 343 ADP.
9. Andrew Painter – #342 – Philadelphia Phillies
Playing Time Outlook: Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has already stated Painter will be held out until some point in the summer. Even when he does come back, his innings will be limited. And when the fantasy playoffs come around, you don’t need any workload restrictions on your pitching staff. He could be a quality draft and stash late, but don’t expect a huge quantity of innings.
Background: The most talented pitcher out of all rookies, in my eyes, Painter’s ceiling is sky-high. He will be Philadelphia’s ace once Zack Wheeler starts to regress, which could be a nice little passing of the torch between decades. The minor league numbers are all there, and with Tommy John surgery behind him, his future looks bright.
8. Bubba Chandler – #301 – Pittsburgh Pirates
Playing Time Outlook: Remember when fans were upset with Pittsburgh for not calling up Skenes at the beginning of last season? The team eventually gave in, and it resulted in a Rookie of the Year performance. I believe the same will happen with Chandler in 2025, with him beginning the year at Triple-A Indianapolis before reporting to Pittsburgh in June.
Background: A K/9 of 11.1 in 119.2 innings last season was eye-popping. He kept his walks and hits to a minimum with a 1.02 WHIP and only gave up nine long balls for the year. He will form an intimidating trio of fireballers along with Paul Skenes and Jared Jones.
7. Kristian Campbell – #300 – Boston Red Sox
Playing Time Outlook: It looked as if Campbell would have a chance to win a starting role before the acquisition of Alex Bregman. And since Rafael Devers is stubborn to switch positions, it seems as if Boston will start the year with the big three (Campbell, Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer) down at Triple-A. However, I predict Campbell will still come up to the big league club sometime in the month of May.
Background: Nothing to see here…only the minor league player of the year! Many are calling him one of the best prospects they’ve ever seen, a testament to his hitting prowess and ability to play all around the diamond. In 115 games across three levels last season, 20 homers and 24 steals were the result. He will never again be cheaper than a 302 ADP!
6. Roman Anthony – #282 – Boston Red Sox
Playing Time Outlook: Like teammate Kristian Campbell, it might be hard for Anthony to crack the opening day squad. This Boston roster has no spots to fill at the beginning of the season unless an injury occurs.
However, I feel that they see Wilyer Abreu and Masataka Yoshida as potential trade pieces, while Ceddanne Rafeala is more flexible and could be a great utility player. In other words, if one of those guys doesn’t perform or a move happens, Anthony will be brought up.
Background: There’s an argument to make him the overall #1 prospect, and I wouldn’t be mad if that was indeed the case. He has shown no signs of slowing down in his young professional career so far.
I do want to remind everyone that he is still only 20 years old, which forces us to keep things in perspective. It may take him more time than others, but there’s a very high ceiling here and one which I think Anthony will live up to.
5. Jackson Jobe – #275 – Detroit Tigers
Playing Time Outlook: Jobe is currently listed as Detroit’s fifth starter at the moment, a big reason why his ADP is many rounds before a guy like Andrew Painter. He is expected to be treated as a starter and should be able to handle a good amount of innings in 2025. I love investing in Jobe, especially at a price this low.
Background: Jobe will be pitching in a pitcher’s park alongside a young and exciting squad that shocked the baseball landscape last season. We saw him pitch a bit out of the bullpen at the conclusion of last season, though he will be beginning contests from now on.
The electricity in Comerica Park was real when Jobe entered; that’s an energy he will bring to the mound many times in the future.
4. Matt Shaw – #270 – Chicago Cubs
Playing Time Outlook: With Alex Bregman now a member of the Red Sox, Shaw’s path to the starting third base job looks clearer. The Cubs recently signed Justin Turner, but he will most likely back up Michael Busch at first base, and a veteran like Jon Berti most likely will not win the third base gig since he’s more of a depth piece.
I believe we can pencil Shaw in for at least 450 at-bats in 2025, as long as his oblique issue calms down. I don’t believe it will be much of an issue, just spring training rust.
Background: An elite product out of the University of Maryland, it has been noted that Shaw has almost no weaknesses in his bat. Major league pitchers will challenge that notion, but his power and speed offer plenty of reason to take him in the latter half of drafts.
He’s a baseball rat and dedicates himself to the game, characteristics you love to see out of anyone you decide to roster. The ADP just keeps rising, so grab him before someone else cashes in.
3. Jasson Domínguez – #143 – New York Yankees
Playing Time Outlook: Domínguez will have an everyday role this season, and I’m excited to see what he can do. He has only played in 26 major league contests thus far but still owns his rookie eligibility. Many have even mentioned he could be the Yankees’ leadoff hitter with his strong OBP skills. Hitting in front of Aaron Judge has its perks!
Background: A little bit of prospect fatigue has crept in here, since we’ve heard about Domínguez since he was 16 years old. Yet, the hype is warranted by just gazing at the minor league data.
Domínguez will have all the opportunity in the world this season and is one of the few players on this list who will start the year in the majors. He is the Yankees’ biggest X-factor offensively, so we will see how he handles such a role.
2. Dylan Crews – #131 – Washington Nationals
Playing Time Outlook: Crews will be a staple in the Washington lineup for quite some time. He is projected to bat second in a young lineup that has much promise. Crews should be playing every day with a nice average boost for your fantasy squad in addition to healthy steals totals.
Background: Batting in-between CJ Abrams and James Wood could result in some nice numbers. He’s shown good contact rates so far, and even though the power was not there last season, he only played 31 games and still stole 12 bags. The power will come eventually, so stay patient.
I like Crews this season and think he will show a lot of what he displayed at LSU.
1. Roki Sasaki – #95 – Los Angeles Dodgers
Playing Time Outlook: Sasaki is penciled into the Dodgers rotation and will most likely pitch one of the Japan games to begin the 2025 MLB season. He has all the ability in the world to offer and will display it for Los Angeles this season.
Once Shohei Ohtani comes back to the mound, the Dodgers have suggested it will be a six-man rotation. This could help Sasaki’s arm remain healthy throughout his first season.
Background: Sasaki offers insane talent, though I want to warn drafters to be careful here.
It is a very expensive ADP for someone who has never pitched in the league before. He could make me eat my words and be great from the start, but I’ll most likely be avoiding him just because of his top 100 cost.