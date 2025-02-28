The Top 10 Rookies for Fantasy Baseball in 2025

10. Jordan Lawlar – #343 – Arizona Diamondbacks

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 16, 2024: Jordan Lawlar #10 of the Arizona Diamondbacks bats during the fourth inning of a spring training Spring Breakout game against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on March 16, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Playing Time Outlook: General manager Mike Hazen has suggested that Lawlar will need to get some Triple-A reps before being called up as a result of not playing much at all in 2024. Even when he is ready, shortstop and third base are blocked by Geraldo Perdomo and Eugenio Suárez.

Lawlar could potentially play in the outfield, but I’m skeptical about the number of at-bats he gets at the start of the year. Yet, I could see an August call-up, which could really help fantasy rosters at the critical point in the season when playoff pushes are being made.

Background: Lawlar is facing some prospect fatigue, but he’s had a bit of injury unluckiness so far. He was stalled in 2024 due to being out most of the season, though when he came back and played in the PCL, the results were outstanding: a .367/.439/.592 line in 12 games. Small sample or not, I love the cheap 343 ADP.

9. Andrew Painter – #342 – Philadelphia Phillies

FORT MYERS, FL- MARCH 01: Andrew Painter #76 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during a spring training game against the Minnesota Twins on March 1, 2023 at the Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

Playing Time Outlook: Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has already stated Painter will be held out until some point in the summer. Even when he does come back, his innings will be limited. And when the fantasy playoffs come around, you don’t need any workload restrictions on your pitching staff. He could be a quality draft and stash late, but don’t expect a huge quantity of innings.

Background: The most talented pitcher out of all rookies, in my eyes, Painter’s ceiling is sky-high. He will be Philadelphia’s ace once Zack Wheeler starts to regress, which could be a nice little passing of the torch between decades. The minor league numbers are all there, and with Tommy John surgery behind him, his future looks bright.

8. Bubba Chandler – #301 – Pittsburgh Pirates

BRADENTON, FLORIDA – MARCH 14, 2024: Bubba Chandler #57 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws a pitch during the seventh inning of a spring training Spring Breakout game against the Baltimore Orioles at LECOM Park on March 14, 2024, in Bradenton, Florida. (Photo by George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Playing Time Outlook: Remember when fans were upset with Pittsburgh for not calling up Skenes at the beginning of last season? The team eventually gave in, and it resulted in a Rookie of the Year performance. I believe the same will happen with Chandler in 2025, with him beginning the year at Triple-A Indianapolis before reporting to Pittsburgh in June.