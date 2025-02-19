2025 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Relief Pitcher

Let’s take a look at these silent advantage closers!

Trevor Megill Is the Perfect Devin Williams Replacement – #194

Finding the right sleeper closer often depends on roster depth. And now that Devin Williams has been shipped to the Bronx, Megill is no longer working as a setup man. He will be Mr. 9th inning for Milwaukee.

And for the Brew Crew, that’s fantastic news. Megill brings heat with very little mistakes given up over the plate. In the past four seasons, his K/9 has not dropped below 9.7 which is the first encouraging sign of an effective closer. In the past three seasons, his FIP has not reached north of 3.29. Long story short, you can have confidence in his past results.

Manager Pat Murphy did struggle to find a true closer in 2024 once Williams went down but eventually gave Megill the role who eventually racked up 21 saves. He earned those as he danced to the tune of a 2.72 ERA and 1.01 WHIP.

The one thing you want to look for when it comes to closers is job security. Even if Megill were to slip up at the beginning of the season, I don’t see the Brewers bullpen offering anyone with nastier wipeout stuff. Joel Payamps doesn’t have Megill’s ability to gather multiple whiffs. And when it comes to the end of the game, the less bat-to-ball the better.

There’s No Fireballer Quite Like Ben Joyce – #196

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 01: Ben Joyce #44 of the Los Angeles Angels prepares to pitch during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Nothing to see here. Just the guy who hurled a 105.5 mph fastball which became the fastest pitch thrown by any player in 2024 and the fastest pitch thrown on a strikeout of all-time. Dude has major cheese.