Top 10 Left-Handed Pitchers in College Baseball

College baseball season is quickly approaching, which means it’s time to kick off our positional top tens. The SEC has a strong presence on this list, showcasing how talented Tennessee and Florida, among others, will be in 2023 for that conference. While some are more experienced draft prospects, most are just getting started. Let”s take a look at the top left-handed pitchers in the country.

Honorable Mentions

Hunter Hollan – Arkansas: Hollan’s fastball can reach 97 mph and is very effective when paired with his ability to throw strikes. With three interesting secondaries, Hollan is a name to watch this spring.

Tristan Smith – Clemson: A top prep arm in the 2022 Draft, Smith made it to campus, hoping to develop himself into a top-end first-round arm. His fastball can get into the mid-90s, along with a slider with elite pitch data. Fastball command will be a focal point in his development.

Wyatt Crowell – Florida State: Crowell was a big part of a very talented Florida State pitching staff in 2022. He proved to be one of the most effective relievers in college baseball, throwing to a 2.12 ERA and 12.7 K/9 in 51 innings. With a fastball that gets to 98 and a good slider, Crowell has a chance to start for the Seminoles in 2023.