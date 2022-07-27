Hottest Cards To Target In 2022 Bowman Baseball

Montgomery has proven to be a much more advanced of a hitter than many expected for a player drafted out of high school and his K-rate continues to dwindle as the season has gone on. If you pull a Montgomery card on Whatnot, it may be a good idea to hold onto it.

3. James Wood – OF – San Diego Padres

Drafted as a high-risk, high-reward prospect in the second round of the 2021 Draft, the 6-foot-7, 240 pound Wood has proven to be not nearly as high-risk as many teams may have thought after scouting him at IMG Academy in Florida.

Still 19 years old, Wood has pulverized Low-A pitching to the tune of .323/.446/.555 with 7 homers and 14 stolen bases. Most impressively, the big power hitter has walked (33 BB) nearly as many times as he has struck out (36 K) and has played a pretty solid centerfield. Anyone else getting Aaron Judge vibes?

Still in Low-A, Wood still has a long ways to go in his development, but has already posted a handful of exit velocities over 110 mph and has shown way more bat-to-ball than just about anyone expected. Wood has the upside of a superstar, but is the most raw prospect on this list.

2. George Valera – OF – Cleveland Guardians

One of the younger players at the Double-A level, Valera has been dynamite over the last couple months. The 21-year-old is an extremely patient hitter who is capable of doing a lot of damage thanks to his elite bat speed.

An OBP machine who is no stranger to the flashy bat flip, Valera has the sweet swing and flare that should make him a fan favorite in Cleveland.