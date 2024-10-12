ALDS Game 5 Best Bets; Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland Guardians Picks & Player Props

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians @ 1:08 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Tarik Skubal (2.39 ERA) vs. Matthew Boyd (2.72 ERA)

The last time these two teams played, both starting pitchers threw up zeros before handing it off to the bullpens. Tarik Skubals’ outing was much more fun to watch as he’s a rocket ship of a human being, but a zero is a zero, and Matthew Boyd matched him. It went down to the ninth, where Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run home run for a Detroit win.

We have different circumstances today but are met with the same line. The Guardians have more advantages today than they did the first time against Skubal, and now should no longer be plus money. Neither should these lines that they are giving to Matthew Boyd. This market feels so obsessed with Skubal that everyone forgets everything else.

That said, Tarik Skubal deserves market obsession. He’s a pitching cyborg who’s throwing like the best on the planet. However, he’s only one person, and you need an entire team to win. In this spot, I like the Guardians bullpen more, and their offense, especially with a banged up Kerry Carpenter.

The market is tossing Matthew Boyd to the side. Many assume he’ll only go a few innings before handing it off to the bullpen after allowing a run or two. I don’t see it this way; I think he can do exactly what he did last time: 4.2 shutout innings with five strikeouts. The Guardians won’t immediately go to their bullpen if Boyd is pitching well; why would they? If he’s getting hit up, obviously they will, but they’ve gotten a ton of work for the bullpen this series as well. They’ll ride the hot hand for at least four innings if he’s performing.

This total is at 5.5, so clearly, the Guardians are projected to perform against this Tigers offense. The same Tigers offense that finished the year ranked 23rd out of 30 teams against left-handed pitching by wRC+. Granted, the Tigers were a second-half team, but in the second half, they dropped to 26th against left-handed pitching.

The hardest hit ball Matthew Boyd gave up was a 100 MPH single to Justyn Henry-Malloy. For reference, seven balls were hit harder than that in this game, and Skubal gave up three. The top three hardest-hit balls for Detroit that day were against the Cleveland bullpen, not Matthew Boyd.