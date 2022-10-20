New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros, ALCS Game 2 Best Bet for October 20, 2022.

The Astros won a tight one yesterday, 4-2, after a tie for most of the game before back-to-back home runs sealed the deal. The Yankees had a small comeback at the end, but ultimately the back end of the Astros bullpen did its job and closed it out.

It was an excellent start for the Astros, but they likely would win game one behind Justin Verlander against Jameson Taillon. It was a bit closer than people thought, especially considering the Astros had to use three of their best bullpen arms. The Yankees were smart with their bullpen; they did not use any of their high-leverage arms.

Game two should be another very close game, as we have two talented pitchers who have faced each other plenty over the years as these two rivals have battled it out in the playoffs. Both pitchers have successfully opposed each other, but I believe one team has a slight edge.

Luis Severino will get the ball for the Yankees, who has looked like his old self since returning from injury. He ended the season on a high note; in his last 16 innings, he only allowed three earned runs on five hits. He was solid in his lone playoff start against the Guardians, allowing three earned runs over 5.2 innings.

Screenshot from Baseball Savant

Severino has faced the Astros several times and pitched well; this season was no different. While neither of his starts resulted in wins, he threw 12 innings and allowed five earned runs with an opponent batting average of .186. As you can see from the screenshot above, the quality of contact in a large sample against the Astros is not robust against Luis Severino.

The Astros, during the regular season, demolished lefties. They finished second in OPS in baseball against left-handed pitching at .783. They still hight right-handed pitching, but the OPS drops to .727. Jameson Taillon pitched well, all things considered, and I believe Severino can throw just as well.