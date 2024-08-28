MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions, for Wednesday, August 28th, 2024

Joe Musgrove is back. He is back pitching and looks like Joe Musgrove, who signed an extension with the Padres to be a borderline ace. It took him a few starts to get rolling, but I’m buying stock after that seven-inning shutout against the Mets. The velocity on his pitch mix was up across the board, and he was throwing everything where he wanted it. He went seven shutout innings with nine strikeouts and zero walks on 75 pitches.

Can he be that good today? He has the upside for it with a fresh arm, and the Cardinals lineup could have been better against right-handed pitching lately. Since August began, the Cardinals have a 95 wRC+ against right-handed pitching, which ranks 22nd in the league. They rank 23rd in OPS during that period, which ranks 23rd. If we look at the last two weeks, this offense ranks 19th in wRC+ and 16th in OPS.

With the way Musgrove will look today, I think he mows down any offense that isn’t crushing righties. The Cardinals hit up Cease but got limited by Randy Vasquez. Musgrove should have more confidence in his stuff, especially after that outing. I wouldn’t be shocked to see him throw a shutout in this game. But still, I project six innings of two-run ball from Musgrove.

Andre Pallante has the highest groundball rate in baseball. His 62.4% GB rate is nearly identical to Logan Webb’s last year, where he dominated. The converted reliever is one of the more underrated starting pitchers in baseball right now. His 3.84 ERA is solid, but his 3.49 xERA is even better.

Today, he has a tough matchup against an excellent Padres offense. He’s used to tough matchups, he’s had four brutal ones in a row. He didn’t pitch well against the Mets, did much better against the Royals in Kansas City, then faced the Dodgers at home and great, then dominated the Twins at Target Field. He’s had four challenging matchups in August and he’s put up a 3.33 ERA.

I have faith that he can hold it down for six innings of three run ball. That would give him a 4.50 ERA for the day, which is higher than the average of four starts against really good offenses. His ability to keep the ball on the ground is huge, he’s only given up one home run in those four starts and his xFIP doesn’t imply future home run regression.