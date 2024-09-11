MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Wednesday, September 11, 2024

The Guardians bullpen is the best in baseball but they aren’t in a good rest spot, and while the White Sox are a dumpster fire, they have at least seen them countless times. Is it outlandish to believe they can get a singular run if we need it after six innings?

I don’t think it is, and we should have a full nine innings to try and get it done, as it’s assumed the Guardians will have a lead. If the Guardians don’t have a lead, I find it hard to believe that means the White Sox haven’t scored at least three already.

You can bet on Matthew Boyd to record a win at +115. Boyd is 2-1 in five starts, and he just recorded a win against the Dodgers. I refuse to believe that happens on the first game of the day on a Wednesday slate without many other sports going on.

We are 2-0 taking these disgusting team totals in the last game of the series. We veered off with the Marlins, as that was the second game and we got burned. The Guardians have won the first two games of a three game set; the White Sox are trying to avoid the sweep at home. We often see a bit more motivation to not be embarrassed. The White Sox did score three runs in the first game, but were shutout yesterday.

I can easily see Boyd giving up three runs here, but if he dominates and only gives up two, I have faith we can scratch one more to get us in the green. The White Sox are the worst team in my lifetime, so we aren’t laying juice (lol). You can take the full game over if you’re scared, but I don’t love banking on the Guardians to score five or more. If you like the over, you have to assume the White Sox contribute a little bit.