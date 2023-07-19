MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for July 19, 2023

He’s also been extremely tough on right-handed bats this season which should allow him to succeed against the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim, Fernando Tatis Jr, Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, and Gary Sanchez will most likely all be in the lineup, and facing a righty puts the Padres in their worse split.

This season, they are a league-average offense against right-handed pitching by wRC+ (100). Compare that to left-handed pitching, where they sit with a 113 wRC+, good for sixth in baseball. He’s faced some Padres bats before, and from a quality of contact perspective, it’s gone well. Through 61 PA against the Padres’ current roster, he’s held them to a .232 batting average, .299 xwOBA, and a .371 xSLG while striking them out at a 27% clip.

Yu Darvish toes the rubber on the other side, who’s due for some positive regression. Every ERA estimator (SIERA, xERA, FIP, xFIP) will tell you that he should be a pitcher with an ERA in the 3.50-3.70 range. The Blue Jays are in their better split today against right-handed pitching (110 wRC+), but a lot of that production has come against fastball-dominant pitchers, as they rank near the top against that pitch. They will see about seven different pitches today; Darvish should be able to keep them off-balance the entire game.

Both bullpens come into this game with plenty of rest, as both basically had the off-day yesterday with the throw-away game. The Blue Jays rank number one in SIERA; this bullpen is fantastic. The Padres bullpen isn’t great, but the better arms are fine enough to make a total of nine worth it.

The model also has this game capped at 8.5 (-103), but I bet it before really even looking at the model. 9 is too many.

Also, weird stat. I found this on Action Network. In 2023, totals at nine have gone under at a 55% rate, good for 11.9 units in the green. I put zero stock into that stat for today’s pick; I just thought I’d share. Kinda cool.