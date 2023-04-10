MLB Best Bets: Baltimore Orioles, Rays, Red Sox, Nationals

If only the Braves got it done, we would’ve had a perfect day, tough to lose a two unit play in blowout fashion but we head into a new week. This moves our overall record to 37-12 and we are up +29.40 units. We are just getting started and the hot streak continues today!

Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles @ 6:35 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: JP Sears vs. Kyle Gibson

The Athletics got outscored this past weekend 31-5 by the Tampa Bay Rays on the road. Then now are headed to Baltimore after using eight bullpen arms and this is a perfect spot to fade one of the worst teams in baseball. Oakland still has yet to win a game on the road and they will be going against Kyle Gibson.

I said it at the beginning of the season that we were going to ride with Baltimore and this matchup against Oakland is the perfect spot to bet them. JP Sears, in his one start on the road against Baltimore, took a 5-2 loss. Sears is more of a flyout pitcher and the wind will be slightly blowing out to left field come game time, which should pair well for an Orioles lineup that will feature a majority of right-handed hitters.