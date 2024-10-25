World Series Best Bets: Game 1 Picks for Yankees vs Dodgers

They are the third-best team in baseball against four-seamers between 90-95 MPH, the best team against right-handed sliders, and the second-best team against right-handed knuckle curves. The Mets rank 10th against that mix, far away from the number-one-ranked Yankees. This is Flaherty’s toughest matchup of the entire season.

One thing that is working in his favor is the Yankees have yet to see him this year. They have faced him, but he wasn’t the same pitcher, and these hitters aren’t the same either. Considering the Yankees haven’t seen him, I’m predicting a five-inning, three-run performance from Flaherty, but I could see a worse performance than he did against the Padres.

The Dodgers offense is just too good to avoid including in this equation. Gerrit Cole is the guy you want in the playoffs: a 2.98 ERA in 120 career innings. The thing is, this is a different Gerrit Cole. We discussed this when we took his under 5.5 strikeouts against the Guardians. This isn’t the same guy striking out north of 30% of hitters; it’s down to 25%. He still has an outstanding arm, but he is not quite the bonafide ace you can guarantee an excellent outing.

The way he can be effective is getting ahead with his cutter and four-seamer, two pitches the Dodgers struggle against compared to other pitches. It’s slim, because the Dodgers crush everything, but I have more faith in him being successful in this one. However, I am worried about his ERA spiking to 6.00 in the fourth inning. I think he looks great through three innings, and the Dodgers finally get to him after seeing him once through the order. I project Cole finishing with five innings and two earned runs.

The most likely scenario is a 3-2 lead for the Yankees after five innings, but like I said, I could see even more runs scored early. I am tempted to go with the first five over, but with these two offenses, I’ll always take my chances in the later innings. The Yankees had no issues dealing with a better Guardians bullpen, and I can’t imagine the Dodgers not adding against this Yankees bullpen.

The Dodgers bullpen is elite, but it’s filled with right-handed pitchers who rely on fastballs and breaking balls, which is exactly what the Yankees want to see. The Yankees bullpen is solid, but the mix doesn’t matter because the Dodgers can hit anyone.