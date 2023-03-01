NL Central Prospects to Watch This Spring For Fantasy Baseball

The Cardinals’ outfield is good, and it looks as if it is going to get better with an influx of minor leaguers coming. Burleson already debuted with the Cardinals and is a solid corner outfielder who can even play first base. He doesn’t strike out all that often and he hits the ball hard. He would have higher value on a team where he had more of a runway to consistent playing time.

Gomez has crazy power but strikes out a ton and doesn’t make enough contact to offset all the K’s. The upside is along the lines of what peak Franmil Reyes would bring. You won’t care about the batting average, but you will get 30 homers and the RBIs and runs that come with that.

Graceffo was just a solid scouting job by the Cardinals, and now he looks like a solid starter on a good team. He probably won’t debut this year, which is risky for us in the fantasy game, but he will get swings-and-misses and keep the ratios passable. He’s not an ace, but he will be viable in any league where 200 prospects are rostered.

Tink Hence is the man; he gets whiffs and is a crazy athlete. He’s an easy top-100 prospect, he’s just got to navigate the minefield that is pitching through the minor leagues. In his 52.1 innings of work in Single-A, he struck out 81 batters while only walking 15. Even more astounding, he only gave up a single homer last season. There are the makings here of a special arm.

🚀 419 feet

💥 106 mph



Top @Cardinals prospect Jordan Walker gave his 18th homer a ride for the @Sgf_Cardinals 💪 pic.twitter.com/wbpdu6Lwix — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 2, 2022

Time for the really fun St. Louis Cardinals prospects! Winn has a chance to be more of a solid fantasy contributor as opposed to a star. The power won’t blow you away, but he can run and should be able to steal 20-25 bags. Walker has real star potential. There is a chance for a 30-homer bat here, who makes solid contact and could even steal 10-15 bags during his first few years. I do wonder if he will be up this season. The below homer is why we are all excited for him as fantasy managers!

The @Cardinals' Jordan Walker sends this one 430 feet.



Three-run homer in the second plate appearance of Spring Training for MLB's No. 4 prospect. pic.twitter.com/ApGxejbKtj — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) February 26, 2023

Milwaukee Brewers

Brice Turang – SS*, Garrett Mitchell – OF*, Jefferson Quero – C, Sal Frelick – OF, Joey Wiemer – OF