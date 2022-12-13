MLB Rule 5 Draft Recap

Last Wednesday marked Major League Baseball’s first Rule 5 Draft since 2020, creating a little bit of extra buzz for the event than years prior. The fact that there was more unprotected prospect talent than we’ve maybe ever seen helps generate some excitement as well.

1. Nationals — RHP Thad Ward (BOS)

2022 Stats (A/A+/AA): 13 GS, 51.1 IP, 2.28 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 11.6 K/9, 3.3 BB/9

Once Ward was left off of Boston’s 40-man roster, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that he would be snatched away in the Rule 5 Draft. Ward finished his 2022 season with 32 strikeouts over his last four starts–including two 10 K performances–and kept the momentum rolling into a solid Arizona Fall League showing.

Ward’s calling card is his plus slider, which held opponents to a .130 batting average this season. He can manipulate his low 80s slider to an upper 80s cutter which is a difficult pitch for left-handed hitters. The 25-year-old returned from Tommy John surgery this season, limiting him to just 51 1/3 innings, but he was nearly completely stretched back out from a pitch count perspective by the end of the season.