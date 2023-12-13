Five Notable Non-Top-30 Prospects in the White Sox Farm System

It seems as though the ones that make the list are the ones that get the most coverage. It makes sense to me why they do, nevertheless the love needs to be shared. Especially when the list can be fluid, and not always the most accurate.

Outside the list are deserving players that are playing the same, if not more than the players you keep tabs on.

The White Sox farm system, as dry as it may seem, has players off the top-30 list that have just as much of a chance to be seen in the big leagues as some of the players that are ranked.

Players like Tim Elko and DJ Gladney are position players that, if developed correctly, could be important role players for the Sox. Same goes with hurlers like left-handed reliever Jonah Scolaro and right-handed starter Connor McCullough, who had solid numbers through multiple levels this past season.

These players deserve their flowers as much as the ranked guys. Why they don’t is something for another time. This will be solely about these players and how they could be soon ranked in the top-30, and potentially get themselves an opportunity at the major league level.

As this has already been stated, not all players get the recognition they deserve. This list of players is not in order and not supposed to exclude all the rest of the players in the organization. These players are ones that I noticed have been having or just started to turn things around that need to be looked at closer.