Detroit Tigers Prospect Report

The Tigers have a young core of players, a Cy Young favorite, and one of the better systems in all of baseball. I know what you are saying. We’ve heard this before, yet the drought continues.

However, with a (still) new front office and the excellent work from player development director Ryan Garko, fans should have reasons to be excited.

As always, prospect list are reevaluated and shuffled after each summers draft. Today, I want to highlight the changes, top prospects, and a few other names to keep an eye on.

Top 100

When you scroll through top 100 lists you’ll see several Tigers mentioned. No matter which list, the consensus is high on this system. For this exercise, we will us our own top 100 along with MLB Pipelines. Baseball America is behind a paywall, so we will keep their list to subscribers.