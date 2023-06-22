The Cincinnati Reds Pitching Prospects Are Showing Promise

Rhys: Unlike Skyline Chili, the Reds are good! The scary proposition for the NL Central is they can only get better with some reinforcements that could be coming to their pitching staff, such as Connor Phillips.

Phillips has been absolutely electric this season and could very well receive a late-season call-up with the way he has been pitching. I am hesitant to trust any Southern League pitcher due to Major League Baseball’s decision to alter the baseball at that level.

The stuff is undeniably awesome, and his cutting down on the walks has really helped him. He is currently striking out 39.2% of the batters who have the grave misfortune of facing him, while only issuing a free-pass 8.6% of the time. He looks to have gotten more consistent with his delivery, and more importantly, his release point has led to him almost cutting his walk rate in half.

Seems like it's only a matter of time before the Reds bump Connor Phillips to Triple-A.



6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K



FB: 95-97 mph (4 whiffs)

SL: 84-88 mph (5 whiffs)

CB: 79-93 mph (3 whiffs)

📹: @ChattLookouts pic.twitter.com/fU3W7RYFng — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) June 19, 2023

With the way he is pitching, I don’t doubt that he could be in line to make the jump up to the majors at any moment. It is interesting to note that the Reds were quick to get Abbott out of the Southern League but have allowed Phillips to remain there all season. If I were to make a prediction, I think Phillips will be promoted to Triple-A soon and will be called up in late July or early August.

Clay: I am also surprised Phillips has stayed in Chattanooga as long as he has. I figured they would want to see several starts in Louisville before considering him for the Reds’ rotation this season. Phillips is my favorite of the prospect arms, but his teammate Lyon Richardson has made a hard push.

Richardson was a former second-round pick and is starting to blossom. Where do you see his ceiling?