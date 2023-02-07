Cincinnati Reds Top Prospects For 2023

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/40 70/70 55/60 30/30 40/45 50

Part of the return from the Twins for Tyler Mahle, Encarnacion-Strand broke out in a big way last season, launching 32 homers in 122 games in what was his first full pro season.

Offense

Encarnacion-Strand is an extremely aggressive hitter, but produces impressive exit velocities and a surprisingly high amount of contact. He starts slightly open with a bit of a hand pump for a load that he times up consistently and helps him get into a powerful launch position. For how aggressive he is, Encarnacion-Strand puts good swings on secondary stuff and goes the other way with authority. He is also adept to lifting the ball and generates a ton of backspin and carry. 13 of his home runs traveled at least 420 feet last year.

The 23-year-old has the tendency to get a bit long to the baseball, resulting in some struggles with higher velocity and being tied up by fastballs with run. Every hitter has their “blue zones” and improved swing decisions can help hedge this issue. CES also rarely missed a hanger, launching 13 homers against breaking balls and five more off of changeups. Between his 106 mph 90th percentile exit velocity and impressive ability to generate carry (25% HR/FB rate) it is easy to envision the 70 grade raw power translating into plus game power at the highest level if he can rein in his aggressiveness a bit.

Defense/Speed

Initially viewed as a candidate to move to first base, CES has really improved his footwork and range at third bas; his strong arm helps his case of sticking at the hot corner as well. He made the majority of his starts at third last season while mixing in a dozen starts at first. A below average runner, CES will not provide much on the base paths.

Outlook

It’s all about the power for CES, but there’s a lot of it. The fact that he has vastly improved his defensive ability at third also helps the overall outlook a bit. There will need to be some improvements with his approach to be able to make the leap to the big leagues, but in terms of his swing and game power, the 23-year-old is right there. There will likely always be a decent amount of whiff for him, but with foul pole to foul pole power, CES should be able to mishit balls that get out of GABP. He has 30+ home run upside if the hit tool can be closer to 40 grade than 30 grade.

9. Connor Phillips – RHP – (Double-A)

Age: 21 | Height/Weight: 6’2, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (64), 2020 (SEA) | ETA: 2025

FASTBALL SLIDER CURVEBALL Changeup COMMAND FV 50/60 55/60 50/55 30/40 30/45 50

Traded along with Brandon Williamson in the Jesse Winker/Eugenio Suarez deal, Phillips got off to a hot start in the Reds organization, striking out 35% of batters in High-A before battling command issues in Double-A.

Arsenal

Phillips has as good of stuff as you’re going to see in this system. His fastball sits 95-97 mph, topping out at 99 along with a plus slider and above average curveball.

The mid-80s slider averages 16 inches of horizontal break and is a wipeout pitch to righties while his upper-70s curveball is of better use to lefties with good depth. Phillips landed his slider for a strike more frequently, but both breaking balls were inconsistent last season. When he’s around the zone with his breaking balls they are difficult to hit, opponents hit around .170 against his two benders last year. He also mixed in a changeup that is far behind the rest of his arsenal at this point.

Phillips really hit a wall in the command department after his Double-A promotion, walking 16% of hitters, but he mixed in a couple fantastic starts.

Outlook

There’s a ton of reliever risk with Phillips due to his command issues, but it is also important to note that he was pitching in Double-A as a young 21-year-old in a new organization last season. Phillips is far from erratic in his delivery and just seems to struggle with his timing as well as a tendency to fall off glove side. There’s still plenty of reason to believe that he can develop average command as he irons out some of the small kinks in his mechanics. Even if he doesn’t, Phillips could be an elite back end bullpen arm with is kind of stuff.

10. Sal Stewart – 3B – (CPX)

Age: 18 | Height/Weight: 6’3’, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (32), 2022 (CIN) | ETA: 2026

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 55/60 40/60 30/30 35/45 45+

Stewart lit up tough competition in South Florida showcasing impressive power along with a sound approach. Considered one of the most exciting prep bats in the 2022 class, the Reds shelled out $2.1 million to sign him away from Vanderbilt.

Offense

Already standing at a physical 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Stewart does not require much effort to generate big time impact. Starting with relaxed hands and a gathering leg kick, Stewart is extremely whippy with the barrel with explosive rotational power.

For the violence Stewart is able to create, he is very under control and repeats his swing really well. Stewart’s lower-half consistency is impressive. The 18-year-old hits off of his backside well, generating easy lift and carry.

While the plus power potential is the calling card for Stewart, there is a chance for an above-average hitter here thanks to his athletic swing and repeatability.

Defense/Speed

Stewart is not a good runner, but moves his feet pretty well as a former high school basketball player. His hands work well at the hot corner and he has an above-average arm. There’s a chance Stewart moves off of third if his feet continue to get heavier with age, though his decent actions, footwork and arm should help him stick at the position.

Outlook

Strong showings against high-quality pitching in the summer circuit and high school lend belief that Stewart could make a pretty smooth transition into pro ball. The 18-year-old has a pretty advanced swing and a good feel for the strike zone.

Likely limited to average defensive third base or a move across the diamond, there is more pressure on Stewart’s bat, but he provides plenty to like in that department. There’s an extremely exciting power/hit combination here if Stewart continues to develop the way we think he can.

The Next Five Prospects

Andrew Abbott – LHP – (Double-A): Drafted as more of a pitchability lefty out of UVA in 2021, Abbott’s stuff ticked up, but his command took a step back. Abbott sits around 92-94 mph with his fastball, occasionally touching 95, but it gets on the hitter quick thanks to his ability to hide the baseball and the sneaky ride to it. He struggled to consistently locate his fastball though.

Abbott’s best pitch is his sweeping curveball which frequently flashed plus last season. He actually landed it for a strike more frequently than his fastball while holding opponents to an OPS below .600. His ability to command it and even manipulate it to a sharper and harder sweeper helped him throw the pitch with equal success to both righties and lefties. The 23-year-old will mix in a changeup that flashes average, but is inconsistent. He has a chance to develop into a back end of the rotation starter if he can improve his fastball command and feel for his changeup.

Brandon Williamson – LHP – (Triple-A): After a dominant 2021 season, Williamson saw his stuff back up big time in 2022 following his trade to the Reds. Williamson saw his strikeout rate drop by 11% while his walk rate escalated by nearly 6%. The 24-year-old seemed to maintain his velocity, however he lost more than three inches of induced vertical break on his fastball and his spin rates were down more than 100 RPMs across the board.

When the fastball is a bit flatter and the breaking stuff is not as tight, it’s easy to lose zone confidence as a pitcher. As a result the 24-year-old has found himself nibbling at the strike zone more, leading to the ballooning walk rate. Williamson’s slider still looked like a well above average pitch last season, but that was about it. He somehow navigated his ugly peripherals to pitch to a 4.11 ERA, but if his stuff is closer to the 2022 version than the 2021 version, he will not be able to get by at the big league level. Williamson is too talented to give up on, but this season should be a defining one for him. The good news is, at 6-foot-6 with a good slider, there’s a world where he can salvage his value as a lefty reliever.

Michael Siani – OF – (MLB): Fringy power and a lot of ground balls hamper Siani’s offensive profile, but he is one of the better defensive center fielders in the minors as well as a menace on the base paths. His pull side power is fringe-average which could help him sneak out 10-15 homers at Great American Ball Park. Siani stole 52 bags on 64 tries last season and should be competing with Elly De La Cruz as the best base stealer on the Reds 40-Man roster. With his ability to draw walks, Siani could just offer enough offensive value to handle every day reps on a second division team, but he should be a nice fourth outfield option.

Carlos Jorge – 2B – (CPX): A compact build with a short, quick left-handed swing Jorge packs a punch for his 5-foot-9 frame and has already flashed above average power. Jorge’s bat speed should help him handle velocity and make good swing decisions as he faces more advanced competition.

A good athlete, Jorge is an above average runner, but you can really see his athleticism in the batter’s box. His arm is below average, but he could improve in that department as he matures. The bat-first second baseman profile seems to be a viable profile, especially with his limited arm strength. Jorge launched seven homers in 42 complex games last year.

Yerlin Confidan – OF – (Low-A): Signed for $200K in 2019, Confidan is still working to translate his big raw power into games. He has an advanced left-handed swing with plenty of home run potential to dream on. The newly-turned 20-year-old mashed 11 homers at the complex in 2021, earning him MVP honors for that league. Confidan is still learning to sync up his moves and timing more frequently, but when everything is on time, you can see flashes of what is a potential corner outfield masher. Confidan has already produced exit velocities as high as 111 mph and with some more room to add strength, plus plus raw power is not out of the question.

Other Names to Watch

Steve Hajjar – LHP – (High-A): Sent over to the Reds along with Encarnacion-Strand in the Tyler Mahle trade, Hajjar has a chance at four average or better pitches if his fastball can progress and if he can stay healthy.

The fastball velocity has fluctuated for Hajjar this season, as he battled a shoulder strain in June. Hajjar’s fastball has reached as high as 95 mph but he has also seen his velocity as low as 89 mph. The 22-year-old is long and lanky and hides the ball pretty well with some sneaky life on his fastball. Hajjar’s above-average changeup is difficult to differentiate out of his hand and generates a lot of swings and misses in the zone. The southpaw also mixes in an above-average slider in the low 80s and an average curve in the upper 70s.

If Hajjar can find his fastball velocity more in the 92-94 mph range, he could be a solid No. 4 starter as he continues to improve his command. There is a lot of projectibility with the big lefty and his feel for four pitches adds to the intrigue.

Jay Allen – OF – (High-A): A three sport athlete in high school, Allen is an extremely raw baseball prospect who has held his own in the early going of his professional career. A projectable build at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Allen has a chance to tap into plus raw power. A twitchy athlete with natural bat speed, Allen has shown flashes of above average exit velocities but has struggled a bit to sync up his upper body and his lower half.

A comfortably above average runner, Allen gets to his top speed quickly and has shown to be an impressive base stealer at the lower levels. While his reads and jumps could improve a bit, Allen covers ground well in the outfield and has a solid arm.

As Allen fills out a bit and develops as a hitter, there’s potential for above average tools across the board and he has a good chance to stick in center.

Lyon Richardson – RHP – (High-A): Another right-hander with big stuff and injury issues, Richardson could be the biggest breakout prospect in this system in 2023. Richardson has the potential to boast five viable offerings and according to Fangraphs, Richardson’s stuff seemed to tick up in rehab outings. Still just 23 years old with some success already under his belt at the lower levels, Richardson has the goods to potentially stick as a four starter.

Joe Boyle – RHP – (Double-A): Standing at a towering 6-foot-7, Boyle has a fastball that can reach triple digits and a pair of devastating breaking balls. If it weren’t for his 20 grade command, Boyle would likely be a top 100 prospect, but an inability to throw strikes is quite the obstacle. Boyle could be a dynamite closer, but for now he’s a starter who walks more than 20% of the hitters he faces.

Bryce Hubbart – LHP – (CPX): A third-round pick who showed flashes of impressive stuff at both Florida State and in the Cape Cod League, Hubbart is an athletic pitcher with some intriguing pitch data despite lower velocities. He showed well in his pro cameo last season.

Levi Stoudt – RHP – (Triple-A): Though he’s been a starter in the minors, Stoudt will likely transition into a bullpen/multi-inning relief role at the highest level and he’s ready for that. Stoudt’s slider is plus and he commands it well. His 93-95 mph fastball is a bit flat, but should play up in shorter spurts.

Bryce Bonnin – RHP – (High-A): Another data darling, Bonnin was off to a great start in High-A, but injury issues put an end to his season in June. A lively fastball and plus slider give Bonnin a reliever’s floor and that might be the best option for him with his shoulder issues.

Austin Hendrick – OF – (High-A): The 12th overall selection in the 2020 MLB Draft, Hendrick has been a major disappointment thus far. Major swing and miss issues have hampered Hendrick, but he has showed glimmers of hope during the 2022 season, launching 21 homers and marginally cutting his whiff rates as the year went on. It’s been ugly overall for Hendrick, but at just 21 years old with his plus raw power and bat speed, it’s too early to give up on him.

Victor Acosta – SS – (CPX): Acquired from the Padres for Brandon Drury, Acosta was one of the top free agents in the 2020-21 international class, signing for $1.8 million. Acosta is far off, but has five-tool potential.

Andrew Moore – RHP – (Low-A): An overlooked part of of the Luis Castillo package, Moore could turn into a nice relief option thanks to his upper 90s fastball and breaking ball that flashes above average. Moore has a power pitcher’s build and overpowered Low-A hitters last season.

Logan Tanner – C – (Low-A): A well-rounded catcher with above average power, Tanner took a step back offensively in his draft year which allowed the Reds to snag him in the second round. Likely an average hitter at best, Tanner’s value will come down to his defense and how much power he can tap into.

Christian Roa – RHP – (Double-A): Roa has battled injuries and has not shown the quality stuff the Reds may have hoped to see him develop after selecting him in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft. That said, he pitched to a 3.56 ERA last season and struck out 26% of batters thanks to his above average slider and ability to at least show three other pitches. Lack of fastball quality and command challenges limit Roa’s ceiling, but he could be a nice depth starter.

Allan Cerda – OF – (Double-A): Huge power and huge K numbers have been the story for Cerda. After getting non-tendered by the Reds, they brought him back on a new contract this offseason. Cerda flashed signs of improvement in the bat-to-ball department at the end of 2021, then the outfielder regressed back to his all-or-nothing approach in Double-A. Cerda has elite power potential and walks at a high clip, but he will need to make more contact to be considered a relevant prospect in this system.