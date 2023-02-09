Getting to Know Canadian-Born Padres Prospect Carter Loewen

“I had interest from a school in the MAAC Conference and I was able to tour the program when I was in Toronto for T12 but I couldn’t pass up spending four years with the University of Hawaii.”

“It’s sunny and warm pretty much every day and I just couldn’t pass up this opportunity to play baseball in such a great program. I wanted to get a degree (Communications) and the program/coaching staff was terrific. Looking back, I wouldn’t have done it any other way. I am really grateful.”

With the Rainbow Warriors, the Canadian-born Loewen posted a 6.27 ERA through 18.2 innings of work, striking out 11 batters in the process while also having to battle COVID-19 restrictions during his final season with the program, with the right-hander only making seven starts before the season was shut down. He also earned one save during his time with Hawaii, coming against No. 2 ranked Vanderbilt.

Off the field, Loewen earned multiple awards for his time in the classroom, earning academic all-Big West Honours (2019) and the UH-Scholar Athlete Award (2020), as well as his degree in Communications. Loewen also spent some time in the West Coast League after the college season was over, spending the 2018 season with the Victoria HarbourCats and the 2019 campaign with the Port Angeles Lefties.

Following the shortened 2020 MLB Draft, Loewen signed a deal with the San Diego Padres as an undrafted free agent, with the relief pitcher later making his debut in 2021 with the High-A Fort Wayne TinCaps.

“In the fall of 2019, I trained as hard as I could with no regrets, and the season came and COVID happened, so I shifted my mindset from ‘woe is me and I am not going to get drafted’ to ‘I can still train and this is no different then what I was doing earlier’ even though I couldn’t be at the facility (due to COVID restrictions).”