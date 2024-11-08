Arizona Diamondbacks Top 15 Prospects For 2025

He relies on his elite athleticism and good hand-eye coordination to compete in the box, along with a patient approach. A sub-20% chase rate led to a 18% walk rate and an OPS north of .800 in Low-A, but the batted ball data paints a different picture. He produced just a 64% contact rate, 58% ground ball rate and only pulled the ball in the air 8% of the time (average is roughly 23%).

At 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, there’s plenty of projection physically, though an uptick in power likely won’t be realized until he overhauls his mechanics; the same could be said in regards to his ability to handle more challenging levels. Jones hit fastballs well, mostly shooting them the other way, but showcased the hand quickness to catch up to velocity. He produced an OPS around .940 against fastballs and an OPS around .590 against all other pitch types. Until he overhauls his operation in the box, it’s difficult to project Jones as a big league bat, even in a platoon capacity.

Defense/Speed

A superb athlete, Jones is a double plus runner with a natural ability to patrol center field. His jumps, routes, and ability to finish plays paired with his elite wheels make him a potential 70-grade glove up the middle; a plus throwing arm only helps his case. Jones is still gaining comfort as a base stealer, but should be a major threat in that regard.

Outlook

The defensive ability to become one of the best center fielders in baseball makes his offensive concerns more palatable. Even if he is an 85-90 wRC+ guy, Jones’s defense and speed could make him a second division regular (see: Washington’s Jacob Young). Jones is still a swing change away from there, though his above average stat line and strong finish to the year provides some hope that he can inch closer to tapping into the potential that once made him the No. 2 overall pick. The most likely outcome is as a fourth outfielder.

11. JD Dix – SS – (CPX)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 185 | Bat/Throw: S/R | CB-A (35), 2024 (ARI) | ETA: 2028

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/50 50/55 35/45 55/55 40/50 40+

A switch-hitting middle infielder with a shot to stick at shortstop, Dix floated a bit under the radar as a Wisconsin prep product, signing for roughly $500,000 underslot ($2.15M) at the 35th overall selection. Dix doesn’t feature any big pre-swing moves but his hands can get a bit noisy prior to launch, which could disrupt his timing. When everything’s on time, he flashes a smooth stroke from both sides of the plate with the ability to drive the ball to all fields.

Though he has room for strength, Dix likely projects as hit-over-power, especially if the goal is for him to remain nimble enough to stick at shortstop. He has the arm strength and possibly the range to justify him predominantly getting his reps from the keystone and is an above average runner. Dix’s good feel for the strike zone helps his case of progressing into an average hitter.

12. Jorge Barrosa – OF – (MLB)

Height/Weight: 5’6″, 165 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $415K, 2017 | ETA: 2024

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/50 50/50 35/35 55/55 60/60 40+

A switch-hitter with plus speed, Barrosa is a scrappy hitter who provides plenty of value with his glove. Despite his hands being a bit loud as he loads, he has a good feel for the barrel, producing above average contact rates from both sides of the plate. He impacts the ball better from the left side and has leveraged his small strike zone well through most of his time in the Minor Leagues, walking at a 13% clip since the start of the 2022 season (he was a bit more expansive in Triple-A).

Barrosa is a natural in the outfield, getting great jumps on balls with efficient routes and the instincts to make him a plus defender. While he could be more efficient with his stolen base attempts, Barrosa is still a threat to steal around 20 bags annually. His defensive ability gives him a good chance to at least fill a big league bench role.

13. Alberto Barriga – C – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 5’8″, 155 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA, 2022 (ARI) | ETA: 2027

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 40/50 30/35 50/50 50/60 40+

A compact, glove first catcher with decent bat-to-ball skills, Barriga is an impressive athlete behind the dish. While he is much smaller than most catchers, Barriga’s good hands, agility, strong arm and instincts behind the dish give him the potential to be a plus defender back there. Offensively, much of his value comes from his bat-to-ball skills. His swing is short and compact, compensating for somewhat of a lack of bat speed that may cap his hit tool at average. Barriga is a bit reminiscent of Jose Trevino.

14. Yu-Min Lin – LHP – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 5’11″, 160 | Bat/Throw: L/L | IFA: $525K, 2021 (ARI) | ETA: 2025

Fastball Changeup Curveball Slider Cutter Command FV 40/40 60/60 50/55 45/45 40/40 45/50 40

Funkiness and a kitchen sink approach has helped Lin remain effective throughout his three Minor League seasons, pitching to a 3.70 ERA in 282 innings. Lin only sits 90-92 mph with his fastballs, utilizing both a four seamer and two seamer that he will mix evenly. His best pitch is his plus changeup at 79-81 mph with 15 inches of fade, which plays up from his slight cross-body delivery.

The only other pitch that flashes above average is Lin’s curveball in the upper 70s. He will also mix in a slider predominantly against lefties which can flash average. Rounding out his arsenal is a cutter that he will mostly sprinkle in to righties. For Lin to reach his potential of a No. 5 starter, he will need to make a leap from his fringy command, given his lack of swing and miss stuff. He most likely projects as a depth arm.

15. Cristian Mena – RHP – (MLB)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $250K, 2019 (CWS) | ETA: 2024

Fastball Slider Curveball Changeup Command FV 35/40 65/65 55/55 40/40 40/45 40

Mena is an interesting profile, as he has a pair of nasty breaking balls that turn heads, but a fastball that has been pillaged at the upper levels. His mid 80s slider is more of the “slutter” variation, meaning it has more ride to it along with the roughly seven inches of sweep. It’s a unique shape that hitters seem to struggle with consistently, posting swinging strike rate north of 25% since the start of the 2023 season. His slurvy curveball is only a tick slower, but is an effective offering as well as the vertical separation of the pitches creates two distinct shapes.

What holds Mena back is his poor fastball. He will throw both a four seamer and a two seamer that average 93 MPH, with the latter sitting right in the dead zone. His four seamer is straight as an arrow, resulting in very comfortable swings from hitters. Between 2023 and 2024, opponents are hitting .383 against Mena’s fastball with an OPS just under 1.200. With iffy command as well, Mena projects best as a reliever who predominantly leans on his breaking balls.

Other Names to Watch

Pedro Catuy – OF – (CPX): Catuy was signed for $200,000 out of Panama in the 2023 IFA period and he put together a tremendous first season in professional baseball that same year, slashing .288/.361/.441 while swiping 18 stolen bases in 20 attempts in 48 games in the Dominican Summer League. While he missed the entirety of the 2024 season with injury, Catuy played 38 errorless games in center field in the Dominican, and most reports indicate that there’s an opportunity for growth with all five tools.

Christian Cerda – C – (Double-A): The 21-year-old Cerda is the younger brother of former Reds prospect Allan Cerda, and moved from New York City to the Dominican Republic to sign via International Free Agency in 2019. Cerda made his way to Arizona at the 2022 Trade Deadline in the David Peralta deal, and has climbed to Double-A Amarillo as a 21-year-old catcher. While his power production took a hit in 2024, he walks as much as any young catcher in Minor League Baseball, and he elevates the ball enough to project as a serviceable big league backup.

Daniel Eagen – RHP – (CPX): Arizona’s third round pick in the 2024 Draft, Eagen turned a disappointing first two seasons at Presbyterian College into a 2.67 ERA and an 121/28 K/BB ratio in 77.2 IP during his draft year. Eagen’s meteoric rise is in large part due to a 5 mile-per-hour uptick in fastball velocity coming into his Junior season, and he has a curveball and slider combination to complement the fastball in an effective manner.

Connor Foley – RHP – (CPX): A former All-State tight end in high school, Foley”s 6-foot-5, 235-pound frame allows him to dominate with a mid 90s fastball with good life, running it up to 99 MPH on his best days. His slider and changeup combination are strong enough to keep his starter prospects in focus, and the Diamondbacks see room to mature on the hill, handing him end of the second round money as the 164th overall pick.

Spencer Giesting – LHP – (Double-A): An 11th round pick out of UNC Charlotte in 2022, Giesting has been one of the most prolific innings eaters in Minor League Baseball over the last two years, logging 258.1 IP since the start of the 2023 season. Giesting’s best year of pro ball came in 2024 when he logged a 3.31 ERA in 141.1 IP between Hillsboro and Amarillo, including a 1.50 ERA and a .180 BAA in 10 starts in High-A. Despite only sitting 89-91 MPH with his fastball, he creates a weird angle from his 6-foot-4 frame and sweeps a plus slider across the zone to complement it, and could be a back-end innings eater if all goes according to plan.

Jack Hurley – OF – (High-A): After logging an OPS over 1.100 in each of his last two seasons at Virginia Tech, Arizona nabbed him in the third round of the 2023 Draft as a power bat with solid bat-to-ball skills in the ACC. Unfortunately for Hurley, the whiff has crept a bit more into his game than what may have been initially anticipated, logging a 27% K-Rate and a 97 wRC+ this past year in High-A. Hurley can play a solid center field and a good left field, but the power in his game will need to show itself more consistently to boost the offensive profile to big league-caliber.

Ivan Melendez – CIF – (Double-A): After putting together one of the best college seasons in recent history at the University of Texas and setting a then-BBCOR record with 32 home runs and a .387/.508/.863 slash line, the Diamondbacks took Melendez in the second round of the 2022 draft. Melendez’s first full pro season went according to plan in 2023, swattign 30 more home runs and logging a .923 OPS between High-A and Double-A. 2024, however, brought a step back for Melendez, whose .746 OPS and .312 OBP were both regressions from previous years. Melendez lacks much defensive value at all, and his below-average plate discipline put an insane reliance on the long ball for Melendez to achieve his potential.

Adriel Radney – OF – (DSL): While his first taste of professional baseball in the Dominican Summer League didn’t go too well (.619 OPS in 34 games), the 17-year-old Radney is still the marquee man from the Diamondbacks’ 2024 IFA class after signing for $1.85 million last January. Already 6-foot-3 at time of signing, Radney could unlock much more juice as he adds weight to a projectable frame.

Landon Sims – RHP – (High-A): Sims burst onto the scene as a Sophomore at Mississippi State, when he logged a 1.44 ERA and sported a 100/15 K/BB ratio in 56.1 IP out of the Bulldogs bullpen in 2021. He looked even better in the rotation in 2022, posting a 27/2 K/BB in 15.2 IP before undergoing Tommy John surgery after three starts. The Diamondbacks still took Sims with the 34th overall pick that same season, and worked him as a protected starter in 2023 upon his return before unleashing him out of the bullpen this past season. In 2024, opponents his .240 against him and he logged a 3.07 ERA across 58.2 IP, striking out 85 hitters. With a mid 90s fastball and demonic slider, Sims absolutely has leverage reliever upside.

Yassel Soler – 3B – (Low-A): The 18-year-old Soler signed for $425,000 during the 2023 IFA period, and logged a 105 wRC+ with 6 HR and a sub-18% K-Rate in 53 games at the Complex before getting a bump to Visalia to end the 2024 season. The teenager has spent the entirety of his time defensively at third base, and could be a serviceable hit tool-primary piece for Arizona moving forward.

Cristofer Torin – MIF – (Low-A): The 2022 IFA signing could not have had a better start to his pro career, logging a 153 wRC+ in 2022 at the DSL and a 125 wRC+ at the Complex in 2023, posting a K-Rate under 10% at both levels. 2024 marked his first year of full-season ball, and he looked like he may have met his match, posting a 105 wRC+ and a 16.4% K-Rate. However, he maintained the walk rate at 16% and continued to showcase his plus speed. Torin divides his time between shortstop and second base and could blossom into a speed demon with a third middle infielder projection.