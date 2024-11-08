Arizona Diamondbacks Top 15 Prospects For 2025
Sporting the best offense in all of baseball in 2024, the Arizona Diamondbacks may have even more bats coming over the next several years.
Just one season removed from a World Series appearance, the Arizona Diamondbacks boast one of the most prolific offenses in all of Major League Baseball. With established stars in Ketel Marte and Zac Gallen and a blossoming superstar in Corbin Carroll, Arizona has franchise cornerstones on the 26-man roster. However, General Manager Mike Hazen has propelled the Diamondbacks to new heights by plucking effective veterans via the trade and free agent markets and by seeing prospects blossom in the big leagues under his watch.
This crop of Diamondbacks prospects could account for the next wave, headlined by shortstop Jordan Lawlar, who unfortunately missed the majority of the 2024 season with injury. With Lawlar leading the charge, the Diamondbacks farm system could be one of the more under-appreciated crops in Minor League Baseball.
1. Jordan Lawlar – SS – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (6), 2021 (ARI) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/50
|55/60
|50/55
|70/70
|55/55
|55
A premium athlete who continues to impress with his feel in the batter’s box, Lawlar quickly blossomed into one of the game’s most dynamic infield prospects.
Offense
Setting up in a medium base with equal weight distribution, Lawlar uses a gathering leg kick along with a barrel tip for timing before unleashing a lightning quick stroke.
The swing produces more quickness than raw bat speed, but there is more bat speed to come as he adds strength. Lawlar’s feel to hit and approach has helped him handle aggressive assignments, showcasing quality bat-to-ball skills and an advanced knowledge of the strike zone as one of the youngest hitters at each level he has been at.
His swing has a tendency to get big in plus counts, similar to most young hitters, but it almost certainly won’t be a problem as he matures. Lawlar shows an advanced ability to use the whole field with authority while being able to just throw his hands at a pitch with two strikes and use his speed to leg one out when he is fooled.
The power is the bigger question mark, as he may never be physically imposing. With that being said, he already flashes average power to his pull side with room to add at least some strength. His exit velocities are a tick above average (103 MPH 90th percentile EV) and he does a good job of consistently hitting the ball in the air. He could ultimately provide 20 homer pop on an annual basis.
His desire to elevate to his pull side can result in him pulling off or swinging over quality breaking balls, which was something he struggled with in his MLB debut in 2023. This should get better as he continues to improve his ability to recognize spin and picks his spots to hunt for pull side damage more effectively.
Lawlar’s advanced feel to hit and developing power give him great upside in the batter’s box. He fits the profile of the modern leadoff hitter to a tee.
Defense
Lawlar is an elite athlete with quick-twitch actions on the defensive side of the ball. There are no questions about his ability to stick at shortstop, and his range, hands, and plus arm lead us to believe he could be an impactful defender.
He’s also a plus-plus runner who will flash elite home-to-first times. The defensive tools are loud and he should impact the game with his glove and legs on a nightly basis.
Outlook
There’s an exciting blend of polish and some projection in Lawlar’s game. His elite athleticism and high offensive floor give him a great chance of being an everyday shortstop at the highest level, but there’s still room for more.
Lawlar has the ceiling of an All-Star, capable of impacting the game in a variety of ways. If he can tap into 20-25 home-run power in the big leagues, we could see some shades of a Trea Turner-lite.
2. Slade Caldwell – OF – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 5’9″, 185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (29), 2024 (ARI) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|45/55
|30/40
|65/65
|45/60
|50
Speed and twitch with an advanced feel for the barrel make Caldwell an exciting top-of-the-order type with staying power in center field.
Hitting
Starting slightly open with his weight on the ball of his front foot, Caldwell uses a small stride in tandem with a hand load that slots beneath his back shoulder, but his quick hands and impressive body control allow him to turn the barrel quickly and get on plane with elevated velocity.
A quick, compact stroke with the athleticism to allow him to be adjustable in the box, Caldwell has the ability to spray the ball all over the yard and get to pitches in all four quadrants. His path can be a bit flat, resulting in more ground balls than desired, though he has an easier time elevating pitches on the inner half, where he flashes average pop.
Cardwell does a good job of leveraging his smaller strike zone, recognizing spin well and laying off of velocity above the top of the zone. An advanced hitter for his age, Caldwell has the makings to handle the transition to pro ball more easily than his peers. Though he’s not the most imposing figure, his pound for pound strength and twitch give him enough power upside to hit plenty of doubles and around 15 homers. His line drive oriented path may result in a bit more of the former at the expense of the latter.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner, Caldwell covers plenty of ground in the outfield where he has a great motor and instincts. Between his closing speed and natural feel to track down balls efficiently with good jumps, Caldwell projects as a plus defender up the middle, even with a fringy arm. The same instincts spill onto the base paths where Caldwell should be able to wreak havoc and steal bases in bunches.
Outlook
A bit of a Kevin McGonigle/Jett Williams hybrid, Caldwell has the ingredients to similarly break out in a big way in his first pro season. Even if Caldwell’s power remains below average, his feel to hit, approach and defensive value in center field should make him an everyday player and WAR accumulator. If he is able to find fringy power, Cadlwell could be a well-above average regular at a premium position.
3. Demetrio Crisantes – 2B – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 7th Round (198), 2022 (ARI) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|55/60
|30/40
|55/55
|40/50
|50
A seventh round pick who signed for fifth round money out of high school, Crisantes is a well-rounded ballplayer with a polished offensive game.
Offense
Starting slightly stacked on his back side with his hands relaxed in front of his shoulder, Crisantes gathers with a small leg kick that will vary from small to medium in size depending on how he is feeling timing-wise. He has a great feel for his body and pre-swing moves, consistently putting himself in a good position mechanically and timing wise.
A short, quick stroke, Crisantes is efficient to the ball, but still does a good job of hitting the ball in the air, giving him the potential to provide plenty of doubles and around 10-15 home runs despite average exit velocities. Though he only hit seven home runs in his 97 games in 2024, he racked up 38 extra base hits and maintained a 38% ground ball rate.
Crisantes is extremely patient in the box, running a chase rate below 20% and helping him walk at a 12% clip (only 16% K%). While the walk rate will likely slip some as he faces more advanced pitching, Crisantes’ above average contact ability and approach should make him a steady on base threat.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner, Crisantes offers average range and an average arm at second base with the instincts to be a solid defender there and mix in at third base if needed. He picks his spots well to run on the base paths, swiping 30 bags on 33 tries in 2024.
Outlook
Crisantes does lacks the tools that most other 50 future value prospects possess, but his sound offensive profile and superb instincts make him a relatively high offensive floor. His 145 wRC+ as a 19-year-old in Low-A thrusted him towards the top of the Diamondbacks prospect list no matter who you ask, and there’s enough offensive upside to dream on an everyday infield role. He projects best as an above average hitting second baseman.
4. Tommy Troy – 2B – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (12), 2023 (ARI) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|50/55
|40/50
|60/60
|40/50
|45+
A good athlete with strong bat-to-ball skills as an amateur and developing power made Troy a sure-fire first round pick in 2023. Since then, he has struggled to stay on the field and has struggled with professional spin.
Hitting
Troy deploys a medium-sized leg kick paired with a hand load that drops his hands below his back shoulder. He features above average bat speed and an explosive lover half that helps him produce above average power. Troy’s hands work really well, turning around velocity along with an ability to manipulate the barrel.
He produced plus contact rates at Stanford, but professional secondaries–particularly sliders–have given Troy trouble. His 81% contact rate against fastballs is comfortably above average, but his 50% contact rate against all other offerings is well below.
While his quick hands allow him to turn around velocity, it’s seems as though Troy’s pre-swing moves may be contributing to his challenges with secondaries. His hands get quite low as he loads, counter-rotating more than the average hitter. From his launch position, any slight drift on secondary stuff can result barrel getting stuck behind him. The typical hitter response from that spot will be to fight to get the barrel out and a front shoulder that pulls off of the ball.
Troy’s quickness and above average plate discipline have been somewhat undermined by inefficient mechanics as a pro and he has missed out on a lot of reps that may have helped in refining his operation in the box. Troy still has the potential to get on base at an above average clip and hit 20 homers, but he will likely need to make an adjustment at the plate to get there.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner, Troy’s lower body injuries have challenged his already fringy range and average arm at short; He likely profiles best at second base. Despite the injuries, Troy has been relatively active on the base paths, swiping 16 bags on 21 tries in his 65 High-A games in 2024.
Outlook
It hasn’t been an ideal start to Troy’s pro career since the Diamondbacks took him 14th overall in 2023 draft, but he concluded the 2024 regular season with only 99 professional games under his belt, making it difficult to make the needed adjustments to High-A secondaries. Troy finished the season healthy with the chance to make up for lost reps in the Arizona Fall League. Heading into his age-23 season in 2025, there will be a bit more pressure for Troy to prove that he can stay on the field and make the necessary adjustments to reach his potential as an offensive-oriented second baseman who could be a 20/20 threat.
5. Jansel Luis – INF – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $525K, 2022 (ARI) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|40/45
|40/50
|50/50
|40/50
|45
A switch hitter who can play all over the infield, Luis put together a decent Low-A campaign in his age-19 season, but will likely need to grow into more power to project as an everyday player.
Hitting
A simple setup from both sides of the plate, Luis starts with his feet a little more than shoulder-width apart with his hands just above his shoulder. Utilizing a small hovering stride, Luis’ moves are easily repeatable, but he will sometimes look rushed in the box, starting his load relatively late.
Luis has always been a better hitter from the left side, though he closed the gap in 2024, putting up comparable numbers as a righty. His approach and swing mechanics are still better from the left side and overall, Luis cut his chase rate by 12% from 2023.
Luis upped his averaged exit velocity by a tick in 2024 and still has room for more strength within his frame as he matures. His ground ball rate crept up a bit, sapping his game power some (7 HR), but Luis still added 46 extra-base hits in 108 games.
While the 2024 stat line does not jump off of the page, the underlying batted ball data, swing decisions and improvements from the right side point towards Luis heading in the right direction. He still has a chance to grow into 20 home run pop.
Defense/Speed
Playing all over in his pro career, Luis likely projects best at second base due to a fringy arm. That said, he has made progress on the left side of the infield, looking more comfortable at shortstop, where he made roughly half of his starts in 2024. With his footwork and actions progressing, Luis could grow into an average defensive shortstop if he can find some more arm strength. A slightly above average runner, Luis was more aggressive on the bases in 2024 which came at the cost of efficiency, going 20-for-30 on swipe attempts.
Outlook
Luis’ prospect intrigue still banks on a fair amount of projection, but his strides both offensive and defensively provide some optimism that he can continue to reach closer to his everyday big league upside. With the hit tool likely to be average at best, it will be important for Luis to grow into his average power potential and continue his positive trend swing decisions wise. If he can tap into 20 home run pop, there’s a Jurickson Profar type of profile to dream on.
6. Yilber Diaz – RHP – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $10K, 2021 (ARI) | ETA: 2024
|Fastball
|Slider
|Curveball
|Command
|FV
|55/55
|60/65
|40/50
|40/45
|45+
A remarkable story, Diaz hung up the cleats after he did not receive an offer in the 2018 IFA cycle before picking it back up in 2019. The Diamondbacks flew him out to their facility in the Dominican Republic for a workout, where he became stranded during the COVID pandemic. He trained there for months, seeing massive gains before signing a $10,000 deal with the D-backs.
Arsenal
Exclusively working out of the stretch, Diaz has a live arm with a good feel to spin it. His fastball sits in the mid 90s, touching 99 MPH, though it lacks some desired characteristics. Diaz gets below average extension, averaging 15 inches of induced vertical break from a 5.7 foot release height. In other words, the only thing unique about Diaz’s fastball is his velocity. The good news is, he has plenty of that, especially in instances where he was working in shorter relief, averaging 97 MPH out of the bullpen in 2024.
Diaz’s best pitch is his plus slider in the mid 80s with short gyro break. It is effective diving under barrels of lefties and righties and even when it backs up on him, it can be difficult for righties to pull the trigger on. Between the Minor Leagues and the Major Leagues, Diaz held opponents to a .150 batting average with the pitch, landing it for a strike at a 66% clip.
The X-factor for Diaz is his 79-81 MPH curveball. The pitch has good depth, but it can get big on him, resulting in easier takes. The pitch flashed average at points down the stretch as he threw it a bit harder and tighter, though he could only land it for a strike around half of the time.
Outlook
Diaz’s fastball and slider combo give him the floor of a lower-leverage big league reliever who is capable of pitching multiple innings. That said, in 1-2 inning spurts, his stuff could play more like a high leverage arm, especially if his fastball sits closer to the upper 90s. For Diaz to stick as a starter, he will need to find a more consistent feel for his curveball.
Given his unique road and dominance through stretches of the upper minors as a starter, the Diamondbacks may give him more runway in the rotation where he could stick as a five and dive starter. Regardless, his stuff and feel for a good fastball/slider combination should earn him a big league role in 2025 and beyond.
7. Adrian Del Castillo – C – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | Comp B (67), 2021 (ARI) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/40
|45/50
|55/55
|30/30
|35/40
|45
Del Castillo broke out in a big way in 2024, launching 30 home runs in 130 games while improving his defense some.
Hitting
An open stance with his hands rested in front of his back shoulder and the barrel tipped at a 60 degree angle, Del Castillo gets closed with a medium-sized leg kick while pulling his hands back into his slot. Del Castillo has good rhythm with the move, sequencing the gather and hand load well enough to repeat his timing well and keep his weight back.
Del Castillo’s ability to stay in his back side paired with his swing path helps him hit the ball in the air consistently (34% ground ball rate) and he reaped the rewards in a hitter-friendly PCL as well as in his cup of coffee in the big leagues.
There’s no doubting the offensive jolt playing your home games in Reno can provide, but the batted ball data and swing mechanics validate his power output, sporting a hard-hit rate of 47% while launching balls at a desired angle. Like many hitters who are making the adjustment to the big leagues, Del Castillo’s aim to be ready for velocity likely put him into more of a swing mode, seeing his chase rate climb from average to slightly above in his 25 MLB games, but plate discipline is unlikely to detract from his production as he settles in further.
A fringy hit tool, Del Castillo’s production will be power-dependent, but he has the tools to leave the yard 20-25 times per season. His ability to drive the ball in the air to all fields could result in plenty of doubles as well in a cavernous Chase Field.
Defense/Speed
Since being drafted, Del Castillo has improved defensively, improving his blocking and receiving enough to reach passable territory. His below average arm can be a liability when it comes to the running game with big league base stealers swiping 27 bags on 29 tries in his MLB debut. Del Castillo was more effective in Triple-A, where he threw out a respectable 21% of attempted base stealers, lending some hope that he can shore things up a bit more as he gets more comfortable at the highest level. He is still likely a 40 grade defender at the position at best.
Outlook
While the profile is still iffy, Del Castillo has come a long way from the player who entered the 2024 season with a 98 wRC+ through his first two plus Minor League seasons along with 35 passed balls in 147 starts behind the dish. In his age 24 season, he played his way into being a replacement for Gabriel Moreno during his two IL stints between his offensive breakout and refinement in regards to the catching fundamentals (six passed balls in 85 games).
Likely settling as a below average, but passable defender, Del Castillo will really need to hit to stick in the lineup. With 20+ home run pop and the ability to get by behind the dish, Del Castillo projects as an offensive-oriented part time catcher.
8. Ryan Waldschmidt – OF – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | PPI (31), 2024 (ARI) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|55/60
|40/50
|55/55
|30/40
|45
A bat-first prospect who saw action all over the diamond throughout his collegiate career before settling on left field, Waldschmidt possesses intriguing offensive upside, but his limitations defensively place more importance on him tapping into more power.
Hitting
Starting wide and crouched, Waldschimdt deploys a no stride approach, shifting his weight into his back hip with a small hand load. While it is a simple operation, Waldschmidt’s swing is max effort and geared for lift, often swinging so hard his helmet nearly falls off of his head. His strong plate discipline and simple pre-swing moves aid his solid contact rates despite the violence once he launches.
Waldschmidt’s path is geared for pull-side lift and his uphill path can result in some challenges with stuff at the top of the zone as well as soft stuff down and away. He hedges that concern with his selective approach and ability to turn around velocity in general. Between his collegiate season and brief pro debut, Waldschmidt ran a chase rate of just 15%. There’s potential for a blend of average hit and power, accentuated by a knack for getting on base.
Defense/Speed
Despite being an above average runner, Waldschmidt struggled to find a steady defensive home throughout his collegiate career due to unnatural actions and a below average arm. Upon transferring from Charleston Southern to Kentucky, Waldschmidt predominantly was stashed in left field where his speed helped compensate for iffy reads and floating routes. Waldschmidt provides value on the base paths and should be a threat for around 20 bags annually.
Outlook
Waldchmidt was off to a fantastic start on the Cape before tearing his ACL. He still was able to return to the field for the start of the 2024 season, but the missed summer and injury did not help the already prevalent defensive questions surrounding him. As a result, Waldschmidt slipped to the Diamondbacks with the 31st overall pick. He has the offensive ingredients to get on base at a high clip and provide 20-25 home runs. If Waldschmidt can develop into a passable defender in left field, there’s enough offensive value to be a big league regular.
9. Gino Groover – 3B/2B – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (48), 2023 (ARI) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|60/60
|35/45
|40/40
|40/45
|45
A great approach and good feel to hit help bolster Groover’s offensive floor, but limited power and okay defense cap his upside.
Hitting
Starting relatively narrow with a slight bend at the knees and his hands head-high, Groover gathers into his back side in tandem with a hand pump that gets him slotted just behind his back shoulder. He controls the barrel well from that launch position, getting on plane early. As a result, Groover has turned in above average contact rates as a pro, accentuated by plus plate discipline.
Groover looks like he should pack a bit more of a punch than he does, posting a max exit velocity of just 108 MPH as a pro, however his ability to find the barrel helped him maintain a respectable average exit velocity of 88 MPH in 2024. For Groover to tap into more slug, he will likely need to incorporate his lower half more effectively as he has the tendency to get out on his front foot prematurely, relying on his barrel maneuverability.
Groover handles stuff well on the inner-half with most of his damage being done on hanging breaking balls and fastballs left over the inside part of the plate. If he is able to tap into the flashes of pull-side pop more consistently, there could be an out-slug the exit velocities type of profile for Groover that with his strong plate discipline could be reminiscent of Tigers outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy.
Defense/Speed
Mostly playing third base in his draft year and in his first taste of pro ball, Groover has saw some action at second base during the 2024 season and ultimately may project best there. That said, his range and footwork has come along nicely at the hot corner, moving well laterally and getting the ball out quick to compensate for his fringy arm strength. He has worked to clean up his throwing mechanics, helping his throws carry across the diamond, but his release point is still inconsistent with the majority of his errors being due to errant throws. A slightly below average runner, Groover is not much of a base stealing threat, but is not a clog either.
Outlook
Groover’s offensive profile is much more aligned with what is traditionally expected from second base and with his improvements range wise and limitations with throwing, a move over to the right side likely makes the most sense. If Groover can tap into 15-20 home runs, his on-base skills could be enough to keep him in a lineup every day, but he likely projects best as a lefty-mashing platoon piece.
10. Druw Jones – OF – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (2), 2023 (ARI) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/35
|50/55
|30/40
|70/70
|60/70
|40+
The son of five-time All-Star Andruw Jones, Druw provides flashes of his father in center field, but needs to make major improvements offensively for that to matter.
Hitting
Starting slightly closed and somewhat wide yet with little bend in his knees, Jones rocks backwards with a hovering leg kick, but never really gets into his back hip, more-so teetering over his back leg. As a result, Jones rocks backwards and pushes forward with his body as the barrel drags behind him. The bat drag paired with a stance that is slightly closed likely makes Jones feel like he needs to open his front side up to get the barrel out, which has caused him to step in the bucket with his stride. Hardly using his base makes it appear almost as though he is swinging on roller blades at times, with the lethal combination of him drifting forward while flying open prematurely.
He relies on his elite athleticism and good hand-eye coordination to compete in the box, along with a patient approach. A sub-20% chase rate led to a 18% walk rate and an OPS north of .800 in Low-A, but the batted ball data paints a different picture. He produced just a 64% contact rate, 58% ground ball rate and only pulled the ball in the air 8% of the time (average is roughly 23%).
At 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, there’s plenty of projection physically, though an uptick in power likely won’t be realized until he overhauls his mechanics; the same could be said in regards to his ability to handle more challenging levels. Jones hit fastballs well, mostly shooting them the other way, but showcased the hand quickness to catch up to velocity. He produced an OPS around .940 against fastballs and an OPS around .590 against all other pitch types. Until he overhauls his operation in the box, it’s difficult to project Jones as a big league bat, even in a platoon capacity.
Defense/Speed
A superb athlete, Jones is a double plus runner with a natural ability to patrol center field. His jumps, routes, and ability to finish plays paired with his elite wheels make him a potential 70-grade glove up the middle; a plus throwing arm only helps his case. Jones is still gaining comfort as a base stealer, but should be a major threat in that regard.
Outlook
The defensive ability to become one of the best center fielders in baseball makes his offensive concerns more palatable. Even if he is an 85-90 wRC+ guy, Jones’s defense and speed could make him a second division regular (see: Washington’s Jacob Young). Jones is still a swing change away from there, though his above average stat line and strong finish to the year provides some hope that he can inch closer to tapping into the potential that once made him the No. 2 overall pick. The most likely outcome is as a fourth outfielder.
11. JD Dix – SS – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 185 | Bat/Throw: S/R | CB-A (35), 2024 (ARI) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/50
|50/55
|35/45
|55/55
|40/50
|40+
A switch-hitting middle infielder with a shot to stick at shortstop, Dix floated a bit under the radar as a Wisconsin prep product, signing for roughly $500,000 underslot ($2.15M) at the 35th overall selection. Dix doesn’t feature any big pre-swing moves but his hands can get a bit noisy prior to launch, which could disrupt his timing. When everything’s on time, he flashes a smooth stroke from both sides of the plate with the ability to drive the ball to all fields.
Though he has room for strength, Dix likely projects as hit-over-power, especially if the goal is for him to remain nimble enough to stick at shortstop. He has the arm strength and possibly the range to justify him predominantly getting his reps from the keystone and is an above average runner. Dix’s good feel for the strike zone helps his case of progressing into an average hitter.
12. Jorge Barrosa – OF – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 5’6″, 165 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $415K, 2017 | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|50/50
|35/35
|55/55
|60/60
|40+
A switch-hitter with plus speed, Barrosa is a scrappy hitter who provides plenty of value with his glove. Despite his hands being a bit loud as he loads, he has a good feel for the barrel, producing above average contact rates from both sides of the plate. He impacts the ball better from the left side and has leveraged his small strike zone well through most of his time in the Minor Leagues, walking at a 13% clip since the start of the 2022 season (he was a bit more expansive in Triple-A).
Barrosa is a natural in the outfield, getting great jumps on balls with efficient routes and the instincts to make him a plus defender. While he could be more efficient with his stolen base attempts, Barrosa is still a threat to steal around 20 bags annually. His defensive ability gives him a good chance to at least fill a big league bench role.
13. Alberto Barriga – C – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 5’8″, 155 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA, 2022 (ARI) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|40/50
|30/35
|50/50
|50/60
|40+
A compact, glove first catcher with decent bat-to-ball skills, Barriga is an impressive athlete behind the dish. While he is much smaller than most catchers, Barriga’s good hands, agility, strong arm and instincts behind the dish give him the potential to be a plus defender back there. Offensively, much of his value comes from his bat-to-ball skills. His swing is short and compact, compensating for somewhat of a lack of bat speed that may cap his hit tool at average. Barriga is a bit reminiscent of Jose Trevino.
14. Yu-Min Lin – LHP – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 160 | Bat/Throw: L/L | IFA: $525K, 2021 (ARI) | ETA: 2025
|Fastball
|Changeup
|Curveball
|Slider
|Cutter
|Command
|FV
|40/40
|60/60
|50/55
|45/45
|40/40
|45/50
|40
Funkiness and a kitchen sink approach has helped Lin remain effective throughout his three Minor League seasons, pitching to a 3.70 ERA in 282 innings. Lin only sits 90-92 mph with his fastballs, utilizing both a four seamer and two seamer that he will mix evenly. His best pitch is his plus changeup at 79-81 mph with 15 inches of fade, which plays up from his slight cross-body delivery.
The only other pitch that flashes above average is Lin’s curveball in the upper 70s. He will also mix in a slider predominantly against lefties which can flash average. Rounding out his arsenal is a cutter that he will mostly sprinkle in to righties. For Lin to reach his potential of a No. 5 starter, he will need to make a leap from his fringy command, given his lack of swing and miss stuff. He most likely projects as a depth arm.
15. Cristian Mena – RHP – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $250K, 2019 (CWS) | ETA: 2024
|Fastball
|Slider
|Curveball
|Changeup
|Command
|FV
|35/40
|65/65
|55/55
|40/40
|40/45
|40
Mena is an interesting profile, as he has a pair of nasty breaking balls that turn heads, but a fastball that has been pillaged at the upper levels. His mid 80s slider is more of the “slutter” variation, meaning it has more ride to it along with the roughly seven inches of sweep. It’s a unique shape that hitters seem to struggle with consistently, posting swinging strike rate north of 25% since the start of the 2023 season. His slurvy curveball is only a tick slower, but is an effective offering as well as the vertical separation of the pitches creates two distinct shapes.
What holds Mena back is his poor fastball. He will throw both a four seamer and a two seamer that average 93 MPH, with the latter sitting right in the dead zone. His four seamer is straight as an arrow, resulting in very comfortable swings from hitters. Between 2023 and 2024, opponents are hitting .383 against Mena’s fastball with an OPS just under 1.200. With iffy command as well, Mena projects best as a reliever who predominantly leans on his breaking balls.
Other Names to Watch
Pedro Catuy – OF – (CPX): Catuy was signed for $200,000 out of Panama in the 2023 IFA period and he put together a tremendous first season in professional baseball that same year, slashing .288/.361/.441 while swiping 18 stolen bases in 20 attempts in 48 games in the Dominican Summer League. While he missed the entirety of the 2024 season with injury, Catuy played 38 errorless games in center field in the Dominican, and most reports indicate that there’s an opportunity for growth with all five tools.
Christian Cerda – C – (Double-A): The 21-year-old Cerda is the younger brother of former Reds prospect Allan Cerda, and moved from New York City to the Dominican Republic to sign via International Free Agency in 2019. Cerda made his way to Arizona at the 2022 Trade Deadline in the David Peralta deal, and has climbed to Double-A Amarillo as a 21-year-old catcher. While his power production took a hit in 2024, he walks as much as any young catcher in Minor League Baseball, and he elevates the ball enough to project as a serviceable big league backup.
Daniel Eagen – RHP – (CPX): Arizona’s third round pick in the 2024 Draft, Eagen turned a disappointing first two seasons at Presbyterian College into a 2.67 ERA and an 121/28 K/BB ratio in 77.2 IP during his draft year. Eagen’s meteoric rise is in large part due to a 5 mile-per-hour uptick in fastball velocity coming into his Junior season, and he has a curveball and slider combination to complement the fastball in an effective manner.
Connor Foley – RHP – (CPX): A former All-State tight end in high school, Foley”s 6-foot-5, 235-pound frame allows him to dominate with a mid 90s fastball with good life, running it up to 99 MPH on his best days. His slider and changeup combination are strong enough to keep his starter prospects in focus, and the Diamondbacks see room to mature on the hill, handing him end of the second round money as the 164th overall pick.
Spencer Giesting – LHP – (Double-A): An 11th round pick out of UNC Charlotte in 2022, Giesting has been one of the most prolific innings eaters in Minor League Baseball over the last two years, logging 258.1 IP since the start of the 2023 season. Giesting’s best year of pro ball came in 2024 when he logged a 3.31 ERA in 141.1 IP between Hillsboro and Amarillo, including a 1.50 ERA and a .180 BAA in 10 starts in High-A. Despite only sitting 89-91 MPH with his fastball, he creates a weird angle from his 6-foot-4 frame and sweeps a plus slider across the zone to complement it, and could be a back-end innings eater if all goes according to plan.
Jack Hurley – OF – (High-A): After logging an OPS over 1.100 in each of his last two seasons at Virginia Tech, Arizona nabbed him in the third round of the 2023 Draft as a power bat with solid bat-to-ball skills in the ACC. Unfortunately for Hurley, the whiff has crept a bit more into his game than what may have been initially anticipated, logging a 27% K-Rate and a 97 wRC+ this past year in High-A. Hurley can play a solid center field and a good left field, but the power in his game will need to show itself more consistently to boost the offensive profile to big league-caliber.
Ivan Melendez – CIF – (Double-A): After putting together one of the best college seasons in recent history at the University of Texas and setting a then-BBCOR record with 32 home runs and a .387/.508/.863 slash line, the Diamondbacks took Melendez in the second round of the 2022 draft. Melendez’s first full pro season went according to plan in 2023, swattign 30 more home runs and logging a .923 OPS between High-A and Double-A. 2024, however, brought a step back for Melendez, whose .746 OPS and .312 OBP were both regressions from previous years. Melendez lacks much defensive value at all, and his below-average plate discipline put an insane reliance on the long ball for Melendez to achieve his potential.
Adriel Radney – OF – (DSL): While his first taste of professional baseball in the Dominican Summer League didn’t go too well (.619 OPS in 34 games), the 17-year-old Radney is still the marquee man from the Diamondbacks’ 2024 IFA class after signing for $1.85 million last January. Already 6-foot-3 at time of signing, Radney could unlock much more juice as he adds weight to a projectable frame.
Landon Sims – RHP – (High-A): Sims burst onto the scene as a Sophomore at Mississippi State, when he logged a 1.44 ERA and sported a 100/15 K/BB ratio in 56.1 IP out of the Bulldogs bullpen in 2021. He looked even better in the rotation in 2022, posting a 27/2 K/BB in 15.2 IP before undergoing Tommy John surgery after three starts. The Diamondbacks still took Sims with the 34th overall pick that same season, and worked him as a protected starter in 2023 upon his return before unleashing him out of the bullpen this past season. In 2024, opponents his .240 against him and he logged a 3.07 ERA across 58.2 IP, striking out 85 hitters. With a mid 90s fastball and demonic slider, Sims absolutely has leverage reliever upside.
Yassel Soler – 3B – (Low-A): The 18-year-old Soler signed for $425,000 during the 2023 IFA period, and logged a 105 wRC+ with 6 HR and a sub-18% K-Rate in 53 games at the Complex before getting a bump to Visalia to end the 2024 season. The teenager has spent the entirety of his time defensively at third base, and could be a serviceable hit tool-primary piece for Arizona moving forward.
Cristofer Torin – MIF – (Low-A): The 2022 IFA signing could not have had a better start to his pro career, logging a 153 wRC+ in 2022 at the DSL and a 125 wRC+ at the Complex in 2023, posting a K-Rate under 10% at both levels. 2024 marked his first year of full-season ball, and he looked like he may have met his match, posting a 105 wRC+ and a 16.4% K-Rate. However, he maintained the walk rate at 16% and continued to showcase his plus speed. Torin divides his time between shortstop and second base and could blossom into a speed demon with a third middle infielder projection.