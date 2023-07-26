You’ve Never Heard of the Guy With MLB’s Lowest ERA

The southpaw spent 2016-2018 as a starter for Florida State, before an injury led to Tommy John surgery in 2018. He joined the Diamondbacks organization in 2019, pitched in a few games, and then Covid hit. When minor league ball started back, he started his transition to reliver.

The first Major League strikeout for Tyler Holton! pic.twitter.com/QgzHq04WAA — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 29, 2022

Holton debuted in 2022 with Arizona, pitching in 10 games across four months. A depth, AAAA option, Arizona placed him on waivers in February when Scott Harris and the Tigers scooped him up. Another lefty option out of the bullpen to compete for a roster spot or provide depth in the organization. Well, Holton has become more than just that.

Unlike many bullpen arms, Holton doesn’t come in throwing high velocity, relying on two or so pitches to get guys out. In fact, he’s the opposite.

Holton has six pitches – four-seam, Changeup, Cutter, Slider, Sinker, and curveball – that he crafts in a way to keep batters unbalanced. His four-seamer only comes in around 92 mph, but works off his breaking and off-speed pitches to keep batters from squaring it up.

Holton’s 22.5% strikeout rate is rather pedestrian. What he excels at is limiting hard contact. The average exit velocity against him is 85.9 mph (93rd percentile) and a barrel rate of 6.3% (75th percentile). When batters are used to seeing fastball/slider, high velocity arms out of the ‘pen, Holton’s pitch mix from the a lefty has been different enough to keep batters uncomfortable. And it’s not just lefties. Holton has held lefties to a .190 average and righties to .214.

Some Tyler Holton strikeouts to improve your day



🎥: Savant pic.twitter.com/5vN21iSs4d — Clay Snowden (@clay_snowden2) July 26, 2023

The pitch that has really helped Holton against righties is his changeup. Batters are hitting .186 off the pitch with a 38.2% whiff rate. He’s been able to work off his fastball and cutter and pull the string on his changeup to catch righties out in front. Although he’s given up three home runs on the pitch, he’s limiting batters to a 32.3% hard hit rate and 83.5 mph average exit velocity. This pitch has made him into more than a lefty specialist.