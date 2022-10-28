World Series Preview: Phillies vs. Astros

Unlike the Dodgers, the Astros have handled business all playoffs long, as they are yet to lose a game, with a perfect 7-0 record through two rounds. The Phillies have meanwhile had a much more arduous path to the World Series, upsetting the Cardinals, Braves and Padres before this matchup against Houston.

As we begin to preview this series, nearly every advantage is skewed in the Astros favor, but could the Phillies continue to ride their momentum all the way to a World Series title?

Season Series: Astros Won 2, Phillies 1

Ironically enough, the Phillies and Astros concluded the regular season facing off against each other. At the time none of us could have imagined that would be a preview of this year’s World Series matchup.

The Phillies actually clinched their postseason berth and had their first of many champagne showers in Houston, where they opened up their last series of the season with a 3-0 victory.

Aaron Nola was sensational in that game, allowing just two hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings of work, in which he fanned nine batters. Kyle Schwarber opened the game by hitting a leadoff homer and would later go back-to-back with Bryson Stott for the eventual 3-0 victory.

The next day after clinching, the Phillies were nearly no-hit, as Justin Verlander struck out 10 over five no-hit innings. It was not until the ninth inning before the Phillies finally recorded a hit, in what turned out to be a blowout 10-0 lost. The Astros won again in the final game of the season, earning a narrow 3-2 victory.