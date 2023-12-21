Why on Earth Would the Astros Trade Framber Valdez?

If, indeed, the Astros are trying to win – and why shouldn’t they be? – there is simply nothing to gain from trading Framber Valdez.

An All-Star in each of the last two seasons, Valdez has also finished top-ten in AL Cy Young voting the past two years. That’s not the kind of player you can easily replace. There is almost no way the Astros could give up Valdez and still field a stronger team in 2024.

That’s not to say there wouldn’t be any benefits to a trade. The Astros could certainly use some new prospects to bulk up a depleted farm system, and Dana Brown could use some wiggle room below the first luxury tax threshold. Still, if the Astros are “trying to win here,” trading Valdez isn’t the move to make.

Sure, the southpaw could bring back a haul in prospects. But what good is that for a team that’s ready to win now? What good are a handful of prospects who won’t be legitimate contributors until Bregman is potentially gone, Verlander has retired, and Jose Altuve is past his prime – if they’re ever legitimate contributors at all?

Moreover, if the Astros are strapped for cash, trading Valdez isn’t going to help. He should earn approximately $12.1 million in his second year of arbitration, per MLB Trade Rumors. If you’ve seen what the top arms are signing for on the free agent market, I’m sure I don’t need to tell you that $12.1 million is an incredible bargain for a pitcher of his talents.

Trading Valdez would give the Astros an extra few million to spend this winter, but they won’t be able to replace his production at such a low price. Dealing Valdez could free up enough payroll for the team to make a run at Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery, but neither of those aces is necessarily any better than the ace Houston already has at home.