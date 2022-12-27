Biggest Winners of the Offseason So Far

This roster is ready to win and President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski did what he needed to in order to position them for next year. Trea Turner in that lineup makes them one of the top teams in baseball offensively and the added pitching depth will help support it.

Padres

Another surprise playoff team from last year is ready to roll. The San Diego Padres will not only get a healthy Fernando Tatis Jr. back coming off suspension, but they’ve added another superstar shortstop as well. It’s incredibly rare for a team to add two true stars in the same winter, but that’s essentially what the Padres are doing after defeating their rival in the playoffs last year.

The Padres started things off by bringing back two arms that had huge breakouts with them in 2022. They locked up Robert Suarez for five years and Nick Martinez for up to three years. Suarez was definitely overpaid to some degree for a non-closer reliever, but both will remain key arms for this team in various ways. The bullpen was a huge part of their playoff success and will be just as good with these two returning, even though it’s possible Martinez will be more of a starter.

Fans definitely got discouraged when the team reportedly offered more money to both Aaron Judge and Trea Turner but had their offers declined. So, AJ Preller basically just went and threw a ton of money in the direction of Xander Bogaerts and it worked. There’s an argument to be made that they overpaid, but it really doesn’t matter when you look at that lineup. Facing a first four of Bogaerts, Tatis, Manny Machado, and Juan Soto is terrifying. Really terrifying. There’s also a good chance that the last few years of the deal may not go well, but it really doesn’t matter when their window is now.

They continued to add pieces by signing veterans Seth Lugo and Matt Carpenter. They definitely paid a little too much for someone of Carpenter’s status at this point in his career, but he brings a left-handed bench bat at the least. Lugo will look to return to a starting role but has ample relief experience if things change further before the season.

When you factor in the return of Tatis, this roster may be one of the most directly improved from the end of last year. Furthermore, they don’t seem done yet. Preller has shown a clear willingness to spend to get the roster in the best shape it can to win and there are a few places they can still add. It seems they’d like another experienced starter given that Martinez and Lugo both pitched primarily in relief last season. They also may look to add an outfield bat, but they really don’t need it that badly.