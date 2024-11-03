A White Sox Fan’s Plea to Jerry Reinsdorf: Just Sell the Team!

Emphatically, no.

Let’s not forget who Dave Stewart is friends with from his playing, coaching, and front office days: Tony La Russa. And who is Reinsdorf’s right-hand man these days? Not Rick Hahn or Kenny Williams, no. Chris Getz? Forget it, he’s just a cog in the system.

La Russa remains right by Reinsdorf’s side. Remember about ten years ago when La Russa and Stewart ran the Diamondbacks organization into the ground together? Loyalty is one of the premiere characteristics everyone loves in a boss. But this sort of allegiance to the wrong people, well it’s getting old for White Sox supporters.

History of Moving Threats

So let’s not overreact too much here. We know how this goes and saw it 36 years ago. Reinsdorf playing the corrupt Illinois political system because he didn’t want to fork out the money himself.

In June of 1988, state lawmakers were under pressure from then Governor and notable White Sox fan, Jim Thompson, to approve a stadium deal in the last hour of the House floor spring session. Reinsdorf was threatening to move the team to Tampa Bay if he did not receive public funding for a new stadium. Legislators caved and passed a $150 million subsidy.

Reinsdorf got his wish and the Illinois taxpayer was forced to pay for a new ballpark.