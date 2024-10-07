Where Does Bo Bichette Fit into the Blue Jays’ Future Plans?

The Toronto Blue Jays are entering one of the most important offseasons that the franchise has gone through in recent memory. With postseason success eluding the organization since 2016, Blue Jays fans are looking for something that will help this club turn things around after a dismal campaign.

There are a lot of things the Jays need to work on this winter: filling roster holes, trading from the infield logjam, and looking into long-term solutions for this core group of players. Toronto is one organization that has yet to sign any of its homegrown young players to deals past their arbitration years.

The pressure for general manager Ross Atkins to finally get things done, especially with first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., has never been higher.

Joining Guerrero on that extension consideration list is Bo Bichette, who is coming off an injury-filled season that saw him produce career lows across the board.