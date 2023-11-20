What Will Brandon Woodruff’s Free Agent Contract Look Like?

Unfortunately for Woodruff, his health became a problem this past season when a shoulder injury limited him to just 11 starts. He fared extremely well in those outings, pitching to a 2.28 ERA, but after the season, it was reported that he would need shoulder surgery that would likely sideline him for the entirety of the 2024 campaign.

Just a year away from his free agency, this put the Brewers in a really tough situation.

They tried to trade him to someone before the non-tender deadline but ultimately were faced with the decision of whether to tender him a contract when he was due to make over $11 million via arbitration.

According to MLB Trade Rumors, the Brewers could have submitted a number to arbitration that was 40% less than last year’s salary, which would’ve been approximately $6.5 million. While this would “preserve the asset,” the most they really could have gotten out of Woodruff at this point would have been by extending him the qualifying offer next offseason to get a draft pick if he left in free agency.

The reward was not worth the cost to a small market team, so the Brewers cut ties with Woodruff, non-tendering him at the deadline. Now the question is, what team will be the one that takes the risk to sign him now?

Someone can get a top-flight pitcher for the 2025 season if they take accept the risk on Woodruff this winter. We saw a similar situation play out last season with relief ace Chad Green, who ultimately signed a complicated deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.