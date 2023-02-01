Blue Jays Take a Chance on Chad Green’s Upside

The Toronto Blue Jays made another addition to the bullpen this week, reportedly signing long-time New York Yankees right-hander Chad Green to a two-year contract worth $8.5 million guaranteed. The deal includes multiple options.

Green appeared in 14 games last season, pitching to a 3.00 ERA through 15.0 innings. The reliever’s season came to a close in June when he was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery. The South Carolina product is likely to make a return this season, but when remains unclear, given his current rehab timeline.

A former 11th-round pick of the Detroit Tigers back in 2013, Green made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2016 and has spent the past seven seasons in New York, amassing a 3.17 ERA and a 1.022 WHIP with an 11.6 K/9 through 272 games (24 starts). With the Bronx Bombers, Green racked up 11 saves and limited batters to 2.3 walks per nine.

The Blue Jays Sign Green to a Multi-Year Deal

In 2021, when he last pitched a full season, Green sat in the 90th percentile in K% and also sat in the 94th percentile in fastball spin according to Statcast. His fastball velocity sat in the mid-90s. At the Rogers Centre, Green owns a 2.33 ERA through 19.1 innings, allowing five earned runs and one home run compared to 31 strikeouts.