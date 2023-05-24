Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Has Some Curious Home/Road Splits

The Toronto Blue Jays have one of the deepest starting lineups in the American League, led at the top of the order by George Springer, with Bo Bichette, Matt Chapman, Alejandro Kirk, and Daulton Varsho in the mix as well throughout the lineup. In the third spot is 24-year-old Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has emerged as one of the most dangerous bats on the squad ever since his debut in 2019.

One of the top prospects in baseball just four years ago, Guerrero has been a force at the plate, highlighted by his MVP-caliber campaign back in 2021, in which he posted a .311 batting average with an AL-leading .401 OBP, .601 SLG, 1.002 OPS, and a 167 OPS+, while also tying Salvador Perez at 48 home runs. Had it not been for Shohei Ohtani and his two-way superstar abilities, Guerrero would have likely taken home the AL MVP honors.

This season, the Jays were projected to be one of the top teams in the league, and so far, they have fallen short of those expectations. Heading into Tuesday night’s contest, they were last in a tough AL East division with a 25-23 record, sitting 9.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays. With a solid mix of veteran talent and a young core on both sides of the ball, the Jays have one of the strongest teams on paper.

The Jays also entered the 2023 campaign with a new-look ballpark; the outfield dimensions have changed, as have the bullpens, drastically transforming how the Rogers Centre looks on the field.