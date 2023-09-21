Trea Turner Is Reminding Us Why the Season Is 162 Games Long

On August 3, Trea Turner was batting .236/.289/.367, good for a .656 OPS. More than 100 games into his mega-contract with Philadelphia, he looked nothing like the perennial MVP contender the Phillies thought they were getting.

Never before had he had so much as a 50-game stretch with an OPS so low. Fans, coaches, and the man himself couldn’t help but wonder what was going on.

Up to that point, only ten qualified batters had a lower wRC+ than Turner. That stood in stark contrast to the previous three seasons, when only ten qualified batters had a higher wRC+ than the All-Star shortstop.

If that doesn’t sound bleak enough, consider it this way: No player in baseball made more outs at the plate through the first four months of the season. In case you’re brand new to the sport, making outs is, you know, literally the one thing hitters don’t want to do.