Top Notes From the Arizona Diamondbacks ZiPS Projections for 2024

When it came to the 2023 Arizona Diamondbacks, ZiPS was ahead of everyone.

To turn back the clock for just a minute, here’s how Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs opened his 2023 ZiPS projections write-up on the club:

Let’s get the obvious out of the way: ZiPS really, really likes the Diamondbacks. As I mentioned in the early standing run I did a few weeks ago, I actually went back and re-checked everything that was Arizona-specific to make sure that the optimism was correct, and while I can’t say for sure that the computer’s love for this roster is warranted, I can at least say that it was properly generated! “2023 ZiPS Projections: Arizona Diamondbacks”

As a reminder, ZiPS is an MLB projection model, created by Szymborski and housed at FanGraphs.

While no projection system is perfect, this one works with massive amounts of data, so its conclusions should be taken seriously. ZiPS saw the 2023 D-backs coming when no one else did.