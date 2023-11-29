Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Marcus Stroman

The 2023 season was a much-needed resurgence for Marcus Stroman, until he was diagnosed with a rib cartilage fracture on August 16. The injury ended up sidelining him until September 15, when the Cubs activated him and placed him in the bullpen for the stretch run.

Before landing on the injured list, Stroman had earned his second All-Star Game selection. Through his first 16 starts, he went 9-4 with a 2.28 ERA and was well on his way to opting out of his contract with the Cubs and landing a big deal this offseason.

Marcus Stroman's 2Ks in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/ziP3yBuYpe — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 1, 2023

With his decision to opt out, Stroman left $21 million on the table, but in a starting pitching free agency class that didn’t look strong outside of Aaron Nola and Blake Snell, Stroman seemed to fit right in with the next tier of pitchers made up of Sonny Gray, Jordan Montgomery, and Eduardo Rodriguez.

Depending on the estimate you look at, Stroman’s next contract looks to be in the two-to-three-year range, totaling anywhere from $50 million to $75 million. With the premium around starting pitching this offseason, I would not be surprised to see a deal close to what Sonny Gray just signed with the St. Louis Cardinals.