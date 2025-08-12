2025-26 Free Agent Starting Pitchers: Top MLB Arms Hitting the Market Next Year

If there is one thing that every team is looking for in free agency each year, it’s starting pitching. Not all teams shop at the top of market for aces, or even for middle-of-the-rotation arms, but every team is at least looking for the depth to survive the marathon of 162.

Looking ahead to the upcoming 2026 MLB Free Agent class, there are some high-impact starting pitchers who could make a big impact next season. From an ace like Framber Valdez, to a solid mid-rotation starter in Merrill Kelly, or even a future Hall of Famer like Max Scherzer, teams will have plenty of options to choose from in free agency.

We have divided the 2026 free agents into a few different tiers: aces, mid-rotation Arms, and back-of-the-rotation starters. We also added a section for pitchers who’s contracts have options for next season that will likely vest, keeping them off the market. Finally, a look into a few pitchers who are coming off surgeries, looking to rehab and get back on the mound in 2026.

As the remainder of the 2025 season winds down, we will periodically update this article with new stats and information that relates to these impending free agent starting pitchers. With that said, every player’s Baseball Reference page has been linked, so you can always find updated stats by clicking on each name found below.