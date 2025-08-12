2025-26 Free Agent Starting Pitchers: Top MLB Arms Hitting the Market Next Year
Looking ahead to MLB free agency? Here are the top starting pitchers hitting the market in 2026 — complete with stats, salaries, and ages.
If there is one thing that every team is looking for in free agency each year, it’s starting pitching. Not all teams shop at the top of market for aces, or even for middle-of-the-rotation arms, but every team is at least looking for the depth to survive the marathon of 162.
Looking ahead to the upcoming 2026 MLB Free Agent class, there are some high-impact starting pitchers who could make a big impact next season. From an ace like Framber Valdez, to a solid mid-rotation starter in Merrill Kelly, or even a future Hall of Famer like Max Scherzer, teams will have plenty of options to choose from in free agency.
We have divided the 2026 free agents into a few different tiers: aces, mid-rotation Arms, and back-of-the-rotation starters. We also added a section for pitchers who’s contracts have options for next season that will likely vest, keeping them off the market. Finally, a look into a few pitchers who are coming off surgeries, looking to rehab and get back on the mound in 2026.
As the remainder of the 2025 season winds down, we will periodically update this article with new stats and information that relates to these impending free agent starting pitchers. With that said, every player’s Baseball Reference page has been linked, so you can always find updated stats by clicking on each name found below.
All stats taken upon first publish prior to play on August 12th.
2026 Free Agent Starting Pitchers: Potential Aces
We want to take a minute to highlight the word “potential” in our heading above, because this list could be a lot shorter if we simply focused on production in 2025. This season, only Framber Valdez has been an ace for his team wire-to-wire.
With that said, there are few pitchers who have either fought through injuries this season, or have been working their way back from major injuries who could jump right back into being a full-season ace in 2026.
Finally, we have a few pitchers on this list who have great stuff, who have failed to meet expectations in a contract year. Without further ado, let’s look at the six pitchers who have ace potential that are set to hit the free agent market.
Framber Valdez, Houston Astros
- Age in 2026: 32
- 2025 Stats: 23 GS, 145.2 IP, 2.97 ERA, 2.97 FIP, 1.16 WHIP, 8.96 K/9
- 2025 Salary: $18 million
Dylan Cease, San Diego Padres
- Age in 2026: 30
- 2025 Stats: 24 GS, 129.1 IP, 4.52 ERA, 3.43 FIP, 1.28 WHIP, 11.76 K/9
- 2025 Salary: $13.75 million
Michael King, San Diego Padres
- Age in 2026: 31
- 2025 Stats: 11 GS, 57.2 IP, 2.81 ERA, 3.30 FIP, 1.09 WHIP, 10.14 K/9
- 2025 Salary: $15 million mutual option, $3.75 million buyout
Shane Bieber, Toronto Blue Jays
- Age in 2026: 31
- 2025 Stats: N/A
- 2025 Salary: $16 million player option
Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers
- Age in 2026: 33
- 2025 Stats: 6 GS, 35.1 IP, 2.29 ERA, 3.73 FIP, 0.65 WHIP, 11.46 K/9
- 2025 Salary: $20 million mutual option, $10 million buyout
Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Age in 2026: 30
- 2025 Stats: 24 GS, 139 IP, 5.31 ERA, 4.56 FIP, 1.35 WHIP, 8.42 K/9
- 2025 Salary: $13.5 million
2026 Free Agent Starting Pitchers: Mid-Rotation Arms
An ace is not a title to be given lightly, making the top tier of the free agent market a selective group. Still, if we have learned anything from recent free agent markets, it is that every quality MLB starting pitcher is going to get paid.
We have seen No. 2 to No. 4 starter types getting paid well more than $10 million per season, with some non-aces still exceeding $20 million per season (especially on a shorter-term deal). Teams are looking for innings in free agency, and some of the guys on this list are among the best at providing their teams with quality ones every fifth day over the course of the season.
Ranger Suarez, Philadelphia Phillies
- Age in 2026: 30
- 2025 Stats: 17 GS, 107 IP, 2.94 ERA, 3.12 FIP, 1.15 WHIP, 8.24 K/9
- 2025 Salary: $8.8 million
Lucas Giolito, Boston Red Sox
- Age in 2026: 31
- 2025 Stats: 18 GS, 100.1 IP, 3.77 ERA, 4.43 FIP, 1.25 WHIP, 7.36 K/9
- 2025 Salary: $14 million ($1.5 million buyout), becomes $19 million mutual option ($1.5 million buyout) w/140+ IP in 2025
Merrill Kelly, Texas Rangers
- Age in 2026: 37
- 2025 Stats: 24 GS, 138.2 IP, 3.38 ERA, 3.69 FIP, 1.08 WHIP, 8.50 K/9
- 2025 Salary: $7 million
Chris Bassitt, Toronto Blue Jays
- Age in 2026: 37
- 2025 Stats: 24 GS, 133.2 IP, 4.17 ERA, 4.17 FIP, 1.32 WHIP, 8.62 K/9
- 2025 Salary: $22 million
Jose Quintana, Milwaukee Brewers
- Age in 2026: 37
- 2025 Stats: 17 GS, 93.1 IP, 3.57 ERA, 4.73 FIP, 1.34 WHIP, 6.36 K/9
- 2025 Salary: $13.75 million
Zach Eflin, Baltimore Orioles
- Age in 2026: 32
- 2025 Stats: 14 GS, 71.1 IP, 5.93 ERA, 5.62 FIP, 1.42 WHIP, 6.31 K/9
- 2025 Salary: $18 million
Tyler Mahle, Texas Rangers
- Age in 2026: 31
- 2025 Stats: 14 GS, 77 IP, 2.34 ERA, 3.38 FIP, 1.13 WHIP, 6.55 K/9
- 2025 Salary: $16.5 million
Aaron Civale, Chicago White Sox
- Age in 2026: 31
- 2025 Stats: 15 GS, 73.1 IP, 4.91 ERA, 4.42 FIP, 1.34 WHIP, 7.61 K/9
- 2025 Salary: $4.6 million
2026 Free Agent Starting Pitchers: Back of the Rotation
The following list of free agents can be classified as more of your back-of-the-rotation arms. This list of names ranges from future Hall of Famers who are on their last legs, to guys coming off injury, to pitchers who simply had a bad year.
Each player’s Baseball Reference has been linked so you can check to see the production of some of the arms on this list, who will likely be looking for one-year deals to prove themselves and extend their careers in 2026.
- LHP Patrick Corbin, Texas Rangers
- RHP Charlie Morton, Detroit Tigers
- RHP Dustin May, Boston Red Sox
- RHP Walker Buehler, Boston Red Sox
- LHP Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
- RHP Justin Verlander, San Francisco Giants
- RHP Max Scherzer, Toronto Blue Jays
- RHP Kyle Hendricks, Los Angeles Angels
- RHP Michael Lorenzen, Kansas City Royals
- LHP Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Angels
- LHP Andrew Heaney, Pittsburgh Pirates
- RHP Nick Martinez, Cincinnati Reds
- RHP Michael Soroka, Chicago Cubs
- RHP Tomoyuki Sugano, Baltimore Orioles
- LHP Nestor Cortes Jr., San Diego Padres
- RHP Jon Gray, Texas Rangers
- LHP Martin Perez, Chicago White Sox
- RHP Marcus Stroman, FA
- RHP Kenta Maeda, New York Yankees
- RHP German Marquez, Colorado Rockies
- RHP Cal Quantrill, Miami Marlins
- RHP Erick Fedde, Atlanta Braves
- RHP Chris Paddack, Detroit Tigers
- RHP Miles Mikolas, St. Louis Cardinals
- RHP Alex Cobb, Detroit tigers
- LHP Kyle Hart (club option), San Diego Padres
Pitchers With Options Unlikely to Hit the Market
- LHP Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves
- RHP Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee Brewers
- LHP Shota Imanaga, Chicago Cubs
- RHP Kodai Senga, New York Mets
- RHP Frankie Montas, New York Mets
- RHP Jack Flaherty, Detroit Tigers
- RHP Colin Rea, Chicago Cubs
Coming Off Surgery
- LHP John Means (club option), Cleveland Guardians
- LHP Jordan Montgomery, Milwaukee Brewers
- RHP Griffin Canning, New York Mets
- RHP Jose Urquidy (club option), Detroit Tigers