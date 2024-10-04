Dylan Cease Is the Ace Up the Padres’ Sleeve for the NLDS

Game 1 of the NLDS between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers could be a terrific pitchers’ duel. The Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3.00 ERA) will take the mound against the Padres’ Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.47 ERA). Both pitchers have been excellent this year.

But it’s not supposed to be like this.

With a Game 1 pitching matchup this strong, you wouldn’t know the Padres had already burned two starters in the Wild Card Series: Michael King and Joe Musgrove.

One of the many advantages of earning a first-round bye is getting to use your number one starter in Game 1 of the Division Series. That guarantees your ace will get to make two starts in the series, if necessary.