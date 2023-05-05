There Is No Need To Worry About Corbin Burnes

It has been an eventful start to the 2023 season for Corbin Burnes. Before the season even kicked off, there was contractual drama between Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. The two parties ended up going to an arbitration hearing to settle Burnes’ 2023 salary. It was a case that the ball club ended up winning, which ultimately sparked some tension between them.

As the Brewers were preparing for Spring Training, they appeared to be on uneasy ground with their Cy Young winning pitcher regarding his long-term future with the team.

While he entered 2023 among one of the favorites to take home the NL Cy Young award for the second time, the contractual speculation bled into the regular season, and it felt as if he were under even more of a spotlight.

In the meantime, Corbin Burnes remains under contract with Milwaukee through the 2024 season and appears to have mended any hard feelings with his ball club. When looking at his career path through the Brewers organization, he has made immense strides in his player development, and he has come a long way since his abysmal 2019 season.