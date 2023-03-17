The Mariners Starting Rotation Is the Best It’s Been in a Generation

2022 Advanced Stats: 3.7 fWAR, 3.31 xERA, 3.07 FIP, 3.23 xFIP, 138 ERA+, 2.7 BB/9, 10.00 K/9

Castillo is the true, unquestioned ace of the staff, something the Mariners have not had since Hernández. After being selected to two All-Star Games over five and a half years with the Reds, the star right-hander was dealt to Seattle in exchange for a haul that included blue-chip prospects Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo. Castillo put the Mariners’ rotation over the top. He dazzled out of the gate, posting a 2.84 ERA in the month of August. He hurled eight scoreless frames against the Yankees in just his second start with the club.

Castillo continued to shine into the postseason. He spun 7.1 shutout innings at the Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays in a 4-0 Mariners win during Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series and then threw seven innings of three-run ball in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Astros in Houston. The Astros won that contest, but Castillo more than kept Seattle in the game.

7: Luis Castillo throws 7.1 Shutout innings vs Toronto in the Wild Card pic.twitter.com/Mear9xvT0N — Cam (@Camden_51) October 22, 2022

Castillo flashes a four-pitch mix of a four-seam fastball, sinker, changeup and slider. Historically, his changeup has been the best pitch in his arsenal; at its best in 2019, the pitch had a Baseball Savant run value (RV) of -28 and a 47% strikeout rate. In 2022, that changeup started to fade, actually grading as his worst pitch by run value. But he did the opposite of regress. In fact, he may have shown signs of evolution as a pitcher.

Before 2022, Castillo never had a fastball that graded as an above-average pitch. Sure, he’s always thrown it exceptionally hard (averaging right around 97 MPH for his career), but he never got overwhelming results. The lowest slugging percentage opposing hitters posted against his fastball over the course of a season before this past year was .478 in 2021. In 2022, he could not have pulled off a sharper tailspin with his heater. Opposing batters hit just .151 against his fastball, and maybe even more impressive, they slugged just .193. That is nothing short of ridiculous output. He also posted a -18 RV on his fastball.

A lot of people cried out that the Mariners gave up too much for Castillo in the trade. But Seattle’s backup plan was Frankie Montas. When comparing the two pitchers since both were traded, combined with the fact that Castillo was extended on an incredibly reasonable deal (5 years, $108 million through 2027 with a vesting option for 2028, less than what Robbie Ray got last winter), he seems (so far) to be worth every penny that Seattle paid.