The Luis Arráez Trade Could Be Kim Ng’s Signature Move

Over the last 18 months, the Twins had traded a handful of notable prospects to acquire starters Sonny Gray, Tyler Mahle and Chris Paddack (currently recovering from Tommy John surgery). The team was also set to return Kenta Maeda to the rotation to start the season from Tommy John surgery.

Conventionally, Pablo López with two years of control for Luis Arráez with three years of control would be a fair deal straight up, but the Twins had enough pitching to wait and see how things went through the first few months of the season. Put simply, the Marlins could not run it back with essentially the same offense that lost 93 games the year prior after publicly stating on several occasions that the team would fortify the lineup ahead of the 2023 season.

With leverage swung in the Twins’ favor, Ng had to pay the steep price of López, plus one of the organization’s most talented infield prospects in Jose Salas, as well as DSL prospect Byron Chourio. The idea of trading a solid position player prospect from a farm system that lacks exactly that, along with a proven starter, was understandably difficult to digest for many Marlins fans, but not as difficult as it would be to watch another year of an offense that could not even muster a .300 on base percentage as a collective unit.

Ng pushed the chips forward and paid a premium for a player that is viewed by some as a dated prototype. The reigning batting champion in the American League was a living example of the mystique of the award not being what it once was.

An overlooked aspect of Arráez was the fact that despite the “throwback” nature of his game, he was coming off of a career year at age 25 where he put up a 131 wRC+ and 3.2 fWAR. Not only did Ng identify an undervalued player in a game that has strayed from offensive profiles like that of Arráez, but she was willing to pay a premium for a player who could continue to improve through his three years of control with the Marlins.

Early detractors of the trade pointed towards Arráez’s limited power and how it could be further sapped in a cavernous loanDepot Park. Though I am admittedly partaking in small sample size theatre through 18 games, early results imply that more space in the outfield has actually benefited one of the league’s best contact hitters.