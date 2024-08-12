Taj Bradley: Next in the Long Line of Tampa Aces

While he throws incredibly hard, it is actually Bradley’s offspeed run value that grades out the best, placing him in the 97th percentile in baseball. His fastball run value, though, is still in the top 15% of baseball, an impressive combination for the young pitcher. Bradley’s expected batting average, strikeout percentage, and fastball velocity are all in the top 20% of the game.

When looking to see why Bradley’s numbers have improved so dramatically year over year, there are a few things that come to mind. First, he is greatly improved against right-handed hitters. Last season, righties hit .282 against Bradley, with a .343 OPB and a .603 SLG. He gave up 31 extra base hits to righties in 2023, along with 20 free passes (19 walks and a hit by pitch). These numbers were simply unsustainable, and quite frankly surprising given that Bradley himself is right-handed.

This season, though, has been an entirely different story. He has held right-handed hitters to a measly .185 average, .256 OBP, and .338 SLG. He’s essentially halved the damage done from the right side of the plate year-to-year, and went from well below league average to well above it. He has only allowed 9 extra base hits to righties, and his 46 strikeouts against right handed hitters is just eight off his mark from last year.

Altering His Pitch Mix

One change that may have led to this improvement is Bradley’s alteration in his pitch mix. Last season, he threw his cutter almost 30% of the time, and hitters hit .312 off of it. His split finger fastball, on the other hand, had a .190 batting average against, but he only threw it around 12% of the time.

This season, Bradley has greatly increased his splitter usage, which is now his second-most featured pitch behind his fastball. Throwing both the splitter and the cutter both between 20% and 30% of the time has increased both pitches effectiveness, with opponents hitting just .161 and .183 against them, respectively.

Additionally, his splitter has increased horizontal break from last year, getting Bradley an extra 1.6 inches of movement. His cutter, too, has increased its break by nearly a full inch. When hitters have to worry about a 96+ MPH fastball, these seemingly insignificant increases in run can, and have, had massive impacts on Bradley’s effectiveness.