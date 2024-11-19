Ranking the Top 10 Free Agent Infielders in the 2024-25 Class
With the offseason market starting to take shape, here's a look at the best infielders available in the 2024-25 free agent class.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have enjoyed their World Series high for a couple of weeks. But now it’s time for every team, including the Dodgers, to improve their rosters in hopes of winning the 2025 World Series.
Below, I’ve ranked the ten best infielders on the free agent market.
Spoiler: There are some pretty big names.
Let’s get right to it!
Honorable Mention: Justin Turner, 1B/3B (40 in 2025)
2024 Stats: 539 PA, 11 HR, 55 RBI, .259 AVG, .354 OBP, .383 SLG, .737 OPS, 117 wRC+, 1.2 WAR
Justin Turner is almost 40 years old. He’ll be retired shortly. However, he’s still got a little bit more to give. After all, he played for the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners in 2024 and got on base more than 35% of the time.
His power is lacking, and his defense is almost entirely gone. Still, he was patient at the plate and would be a solid designated hitter (and occasional infielder) for a team needing a right-handed bat.
He’ll likely get a one-year deal somewhere. It could be his last deal. Though, again, he’s still got some in the tank.
10. Jose Iglesias, 2B/3B (35 in 2025)
2024 Stats: 291 PA, 4 HR, 26 RBI, .337 AVG, .381 OBP, .448 SLG, .830 OPS, 137 wRC+, 2.5 WAR
Jose Iglesias wasn’t sure if he’d even play in MLB again. He spent time with the Colorado Rockies in 2022 but couldn’t get back to the majors in 2023.
Earlier this year, he accepted a role with the Mets in their minor league system. He performed well enough, so the Mets finally gave him a chance.
New York never looked back. Iglesias hit for a .337 average and gave the club veteran presence and legitimate mojo through his hit single “OMG.”
While we love analytics at Just Baseball, sometimes analytics don’t always tell the full story. Iglesias was an absolute gem for the Mets and helped catapult them into the playoffs.
If the Mets don’t re-sign him, someone will pick him up. He brings a lot to the table.
9. Jorge Polanco, 2B (31)
2024 Stats: 469 PA, 16 HR, 45 RBI, .213 AVG, .296 OBP, .355 SLG, .651 OPS, 92 wRC+, 0.3 WAR
Jorge Polanco had a down year in his first season with the Seattle Mariners. He played in 118 games and hit a career-worst .213 average with an OBP of .296. Polanco struck out 29.2% of the time and had a BABIP of just .274.
Still, Polanco is a career .263 hitter, and teams will line up for his services, knowing the potential he brings.
8. Nicky Lopez, 2B (30 in 2025)
2024 Stats: 445 PA, 1 HR, 21 RBI, .241 AVG, .312 OBP, .294 SLG, .737 OPS, 77 wRC+, 0.9 WAR
Nicky Lopez played 124 games with the Chicago White Sox. No player from the 2024 White Sox will get much love. It was a terrible season.
That said, Lopez has the tools to be helpful for a contending team. He isn’t going to hit homers or even be a great hitter in any respect. Yet, he finished the season with a 5.8 DEF (FanGraphs defensive rating). That counts for something, even if he’s only a late-inning sub in the middle infield.
Lopez had one season with 22 stolen bases back in 2021. This year, he was caught stealing more times than he actually stole a base. Perhaps he’ll find better results with a better team.
7. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B (37)
2024 Stats: 654 PA, 22 HR, 65 RBI, .245 AVG, .302 OBP, .414 SLG, .716 OPS, 100 wRC+, 1.1 WAR
Paul Goldschmidt won the National League MVP in 2022. That was just two years ago!
That said, he looked lost at the plate during the beginning of the 2024 season. In April, he hit just .229 with one home run. Then, in May, he finished the month hitting just .204. He didn’t really start to produce at a better rate until July. However, any team looking for a cheaper first base option with high upside could settle on Goldschmidt, knowing that at least he finished the season stronger than he started it.
Having a veteran like Goldschmidt in the locker room also never hurts.
6. Gleyber Torres, 2B (28 in 2025)
2024 Stats: 665 PA, 15 HR, 63 RBI, .257 AVG, .330 OBP, .378 SLG, .709 OPS, 104 wRC+, 1.7 WAR
Gleyber Torres looked terrific at the plate in September. However, his magic died down when the Yankees needed him the most.
Torres hit only .241 in the postseason and drilled just two home runs in 58 at-bats. It’s not that he was awful in the playoffs, but he lost some of the momentum he picked up in September.
His defense has never been great, but we can’t forget that Torres is not yet 28 years old. There’s still time for him to improve and refine his skills.
Torres hit ten more home runs with a notably higher batting average in 2023. It was odd to see his power take a hit in 2024. However, Torres still played his second consecutive season of at least 154 games. That’s got to be worth something, too.
5. Pete Alonso, 1B (30 in 2025)
2024 Stats: 695 PA, 34 HR, 88 RBI, .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OPS, 122 wRC+, 2.1 WAR
Pete Alonso hit his fewest home runs in a regular season in 2024. He began his career in 2019 and outside of the COVID-shortened year in 2020, he hit at least 37 home runs every season. This year, he only smashed 34.
Granted, he had some big moments in the postseason. But overall, Alonso has had back-to-back seasons with a low average and low OBP. He’ll also be looking for a long deal, and it rarely works out for MLB teams to sign first basemen to long contracts when they are already in their thirties.
At this point, I’d be surprised if we saw Alonso leave the Mets in the offseason. He still fits in New York.
4. Christian Walker, 1B (34 in 2025)
2024 Stats: 552 PA, 26 HR, 84 RBI, .251 AVG, .335 OBP, .468 SLG, .803 OPS, 119 wRC+, 3.0 WAR
Christian Walker is older than Pete Alonso. However, that means he’ll likely require fewer years to sign, and he could provide more value for the money.
After all, Walker hit for an OPS of .803 in 2024. Alonso couldn’t even do that last season. That said, like Alonso, Walker saw his power dip this past year, too. Walker knocked 26 home runs after hitting at least 33 in the previous two seasons. His RBIs dropped off, too.
Still, Walker is a reliable bat in the middle of the order and will be a target for teams who miss out on Alonso. It could work out better for those teams anyway.
3. Ha-Seong Kim, SS (29)
2024 Stats: 470 PA, 11 HR, 47 RBI, .233 AVG, .330 OBP, .370 SLG, .700 OPS, 101 wRC+, 2.6 WAR
At 29, Ha-Seong Kim brings a lot of value to any team. Although he only hit .233 with the Padres last season, he still brings versatility and had an OBP of .330.
Kim only played in 121 games. That’s one of the reasons he only had 22 stolen bases. It’s fair to assume he would’ve achieved another 30-steal season if he played the entire year.
Either way, Kim struck out just 16.4% of the time and walked 12.3%. Typically, when you put the ball in play, good things happen. Yet, that wasn’t the case for Kim, who had a terrible batting average.
Ultimately, there are a lot of numbers that give me confidence that Kim will improve on these numbers next season. We’ll see which team can lure him in.
2. Willy Adames, SS (29)
2024 Stats: 688 PA, 32 HR, 112 RBI, .251 AVG, .331 OBP, .462 SLG, .794 OPS, 119 wRC+, 4.8 WAR
Willy Adames totaled 32 home runs and 112 RBIs with the Milwaukee Brewers this season. Since the Brewers added him in 2021, all Adames has done is produce.
Adames has hit at least 20 home runs in every season with the Brewers. He’s also a true five-tool player. At 29 years old, he’s sure to receive his bag this offseason. It’s likely he’ll get a deal for at least five years and potentially more than $200 million.
He still strikes out at a high rate. But you’ll take those strikeouts if that still means you’ll get 30+ home runs and 110+ RBIs.
1. Alex Bregman, 3B (31 in 2025)
2024 Stats: 634 PA, 26 HR, 75 RBI, .260 AVG, .315 OBP, .453 SLG, .768 OPS, 118 wRC+, 4.1 WAR
Alex Bregman has already accomplished so much in MLB. It feels like he’s been around forever. Yet, he’s not yet 31 years old and is quietly on pace for a Hall of Fame career.
Bregman is a two-time All-Star but also a two-time World Series Champion. He’s coming off a Gold Glove-winning season in 2024 and has previously won a Silver Slugger Award earlier in his career.
Bregman admitted he’d be okay switching to second base for a team if needed. While it’s unclear how much he meant that, if he can move to second base, that could open more opportunities for other teams to sign him.
Any team that gets Bregman will know they’ve got a super consistent hitter, fielder, and, most importantly, winner on their squad. Nothing beats that.