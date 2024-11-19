Ranking the Top 10 Free Agent Infielders in the 2024-25 Class

Nicky Lopez played 124 games with the Chicago White Sox. No player from the 2024 White Sox will get much love. It was a terrible season.



That said, Lopez has the tools to be helpful for a contending team. He isn’t going to hit homers or even be a great hitter in any respect. Yet, he finished the season with a 5.8 DEF (FanGraphs defensive rating). That counts for something, even if he’s only a late-inning sub in the middle infield.



Lopez had one season with 22 stolen bases back in 2021. This year, he was caught stealing more times than he actually stole a base. Perhaps he’ll find better results with a better team.

7. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B (37)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 02: Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals up to bat as the sun shines through the stadium windows during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on September 02, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

2024 Stats: 654 PA, 22 HR, 65 RBI, .245 AVG, .302 OBP, .414 SLG, .716 OPS, 100 wRC+, 1.1 WAR

Paul Goldschmidt won the National League MVP in 2022. That was just two years ago!



That said, he looked lost at the plate during the beginning of the 2024 season. In April, he hit just .229 with one home run. Then, in May, he finished the month hitting just .204. He didn’t really start to produce at a better rate until July. However, any team looking for a cheaper first base option with high upside could settle on Goldschmidt, knowing that at least he finished the season stronger than he started it.



Having a veteran like Goldschmidt in the locker room also never hurts.

6. Gleyber Torres, 2B (28 in 2025)

2024 Stats: 665 PA, 15 HR, 63 RBI, .257 AVG, .330 OBP, .378 SLG, .709 OPS, 104 wRC+, 1.7 WAR

Gleyber Torres looked terrific at the plate in September. However, his magic died down when the Yankees needed him the most.



Torres hit only .241 in the postseason and drilled just two home runs in 58 at-bats. It’s not that he was awful in the playoffs, but he lost some of the momentum he picked up in September.

His defense has never been great, but we can’t forget that Torres is not yet 28 years old. There’s still time for him to improve and refine his skills.



Torres hit ten more home runs with a notably higher batting average in 2023. It was odd to see his power take a hit in 2024. However, Torres still played his second consecutive season of at least 154 games. That’s got to be worth something, too.