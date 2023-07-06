Potential Trade Landing Spots for Eduardo Rodriguez

A bizarre 2022 combined with a phenomenal 2023, injury, and contract situation makes Eduardo Rodriguez a puzzling trade piece. The good news for Detroit? There are more buyers than usual and not many pitchers who are more talented on the market. So, let’s dive in and see what makes sense as potential landing spots for Detroit’s lefty.

Contract

Rodriguez joined the Tigers as part of the 2021/2022 winter spending spree in Detroit, signing a five-year, $77 million deal. A deal that looked potentially worrisome last season, and a steal this season. While things have not gone well for the Tigers, Rodriguez pitched to an All Star level and 2.13 ERA before injury cost him the the month of June.

The starting pitching market at this years deadline lacks front-end talent, pushing Rodriguez into the category for many teams. Shane Bieber, Marcus Stroman, and perhaps a surprise name might be the only pitchers carrying more value than Rodriguez. Even with his 10-team no-trade clause, I would imagine contenders will not make that list.

Sure, Rodriguez is probably being viewed as a rental by most teams. However, there is a risk that comes with acquiring the 30-year-old lefty. Let’s say he either gets hurt again or this previous injury hampers his ability to get back to where he was in May. Rodriguez can opt into his contract, and the acquiring team would be on the hook for $18 million in 2024, $16 million in ’25, and $15 million in ’26. Much more risk than any other “rental”, but also more upside.