Edmundo Sosa: The Best Trade Deadline Move You Didn’t Hear About

The short answer? Yes.

Indeed, Sosa has been an absolute miracle find for Philadelphia. In 53 plate appearances since the deadline, he is hitting .347/.365/.653. He has been an excellent baserunner too, legging out three infield hits and stealing three bases on three attempts.

Edmundo Sosa slides into 1st base to avoid the double play! A run does score! pic.twitter.com/eteG1uqqLS — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) September 10, 2022

As expected, Sosa’s infield defense has also been tremendous. In just eight games at shortstop and nine at third base, he has already made a full highlight reel’s worth of great plays. While he has only played 76 games this season, he might even be a dark horse candidate for the new utility player Gold Glove Award (depending on yet-to-be-announced playing time requirements).

Edmundo Sosa with the between the legs tag! 😱 pic.twitter.com/0iVyUmMcKP — Just Baseball (@JustBBMedia) September 8, 2022

Edmundo Sosa takes a run away from the Nats! pic.twitter.com/ByhQUsh57S — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) September 10, 2022

An interesting shift here allows Edmundo Sosa to make a nice catch and save a run, keeping this game tied! pic.twitter.com/kQC2dcaMQw — Just Baseball (@JustBBMedia) September 6, 2022

When Dave Dombrowski pulled the trigger on this trade, he knew he was getting an elite defensive shortstop. The caveat was that Edmundo Sosa might not hit well enough to warrant much playing time. A great glove doesn’t do much sitting on the bench.

As it turns out, however, he has been anything but a liability at the plate. He has hit so well as to force his way into the lineup, competing with highly-touted Phillies youngsters Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm for playing time.

By FanGraphs WAR, Sosa has been the second-most valuable position player on the Phillies since the deadline, behind only J.T. Realmuto. He ranks sixth among all NL shortstops, and he has had far less playing time than all five players ahead of him.