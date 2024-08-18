Players’ Weekend Gives Padres Another Chance to Honor Peter Seidler

Cleats for a cause 💛#PlayersWeekend — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 17, 2024

Before taking the mound against the Colorado Rockies, Musgrove reflected upon the impact that Seidler had and continues to have in San Diego.

“From the fan perspective, he’s given the city and fans of San Diego more joy than they’ve ever been able to experience in Padres baseball history,” Musgrove said. “But I think when you’re a player, you see more of the behind the scenes stuff that goes on.

“As a player, you always try to find ways to get involved in the community and have attachments to the people that you’re playing in front of. And he was one of the best at laying that foundation out there for us. The whole Padres organization does a really good job of creating opportunities for us to get involved in the community and get behind some pretty amazing causes.”

For the Padres, there are constant reminders of Seidler everywhere. His initials are on San Diego’s jerseys for every game and those same initials travel around North America with the Padres on a simple yellow heart that is placed in plain sight for every game.

The legacy of Peter Seidler always lives on with the #Padres, and is highlighted again this weekend. Story coming for @JustBB_Media pic.twitter.com/lDPGif6CTy — Kevin Henry (@kgh23) August 17, 2024

“He is someone who is going to be greatly missed, but there are plans in place to carry his legacy on through some of the things he started,” Musgrove said.

For Musgrove, knowing the cleats that he will wear will be auctioned off after the weekend concludes and the proceeds will help military families adds even more meaning to the Players’ Weekend activities.