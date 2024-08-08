Every Team Could Use a Matt Waldron

Every year, we like to make a lot of assumptions. The range of these assumptions touches on everything from the quality of a movie based on its 30-second trailer to the result of an election based on a given set of polling data.

But really, all of these things are anybody’s guess. We put on a façade of crystal-ball-wielding, Will-Hunting-level expertise when we’re really just using a pinball machine and hoping it hits the right bumpers.

Sports are perhaps one of the most prominent, and humorous, avenues for which this arises most often. And baseball, with all its statistical advancements, seems to have a particular monopoly on it.

Still, every team needs the unexpected to occur; they need the players who don’t have million-dollar Nike deals or Gatorade commercials to step up.