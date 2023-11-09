New York Yankees Offseason Outlook for 2023-2024 Free Agency

When I started to write this over the weekend, I initially wrote that “I feel” like this is the least of the team’s worries. Then, amid his profanity-laced, hour-long conversation with reporters Tuesday, Brian Cashman said infield was a surplus for the team and that other teams would “try to prey on that.” He also said the team needed to figure out what to do with Gleyber Torres, who is going into the last year of his contract.

Those comments made me second-guess myself, starting with the Torres comments. He was great last year at the plate, by far the team’s second-best hitter (not a high bar, for the record). But he’s boneheaded at times on the bases and in the field. The trade rumors have swirled for years, and it is possible this winter could be the year they come to fruition. Gun to my head, I say he’s not traded and extended, but I’ve been wrong before.

If Torres isn’t dealt, you’d think the Yankees’ starting infield is mostly set going into the year. Anthony Rizzo, the aforementioned Torres, Anthony Volpe and DJ Lemahieu are the presumed foursome. Oswald Peraza would likely start the year as the utility infielder. And while fans may not be in love with that, it is what it is…for now.

I think there are a few situations that could throw some wrenches into the plan. The first: What if Rizzo is a part of the Soto trade? I truly don’t think he will be. I think it’s more likely Stanton heads west, for a myriad of reasons. But if he is, the Yankees instantly need to fill that void.

It still seems unlikely, but I think Rhys Hoskins might make some sense if he’s willing to take some sort of ‘bridge, prove-it’ deal. I think Austin Wells could also get a look at first base in that scenario. He proved, at least in a handful of games last year, that his power can play in the Bronx.

Lastly, what about getting Judge a few games at first base? After all, he is 6’7,” nearly 300 pounds and coming off a torn ligament in his toe. He’ll be 32 years old in April, and getting him off his feet a little bit would probably be a good thing. The Philadelphia Phillies are doing it with Bryce Harper.